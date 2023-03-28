FAQs

Does Fossil offer free shipping? Fossil does have free shipping when you spend $75 or more on their products. With orders less than $75, you will need to pay a $7.50 standard shipping fee. Make sure to check this page for the occasional free shipping promotion or coupon code.

Can I get a new customer promo code at Fossil? Absolutely. Fossil gives new customers $25 off their first order with a minimum total of $75. You will need to sign up for the Fossil mailing list or SMS list to get this discount. All you have to do to sign up is go to the homepage and type your email into the sign-up box in the footer of the website.

Which Fossil promo code is the best? The best Fossil promo code will change at different times in the year. We regularly update this page with the latest coupons and savings. Be sure to scroll through the coupons to find the one best suited to your order.

Does Fossil give student discounts? Currently, Fossil does not have any student discount. If you’re a student then you can still save on your Fossil order with one of our promo codes. You can also shop the sale or outlet sections for up to 50% off on selected styles. Make sure to check our Fossil promo codes for sale updates and savings.

Does Fossil have a rewards program? Sadly, Fossil does not have a rewards program. However, you can still save with your Fossil orders by signing up for an account and referring a friend. Your friend will need to spend a minimum of $100 at Fossil to qualify for a discount with your referral code. Once your friend places their order, you should receive a promo code for your next order.

Hints and tips

Enjoy Affordable Shipping

At Fossil, you’ll be able to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Your order should arrive with standard shipping within 5-7 working days. It’s worth noting this promotion will automatically be added to your total at checkout so you won’t have to worry about looking for a code. For orders less than $75, there is a $7.50 standard shipping charge. Fossil will sometimes post free shipping promotions too so it’s always worth checking this page before you place your order.

Browse the Outlet

Do you love Fossil styles but are looking for more affordable prices? By shopping their Outlet page, you’ll be getting the same Fossil products only for less. To find this page, all you need to do is go to the homepage and then click ‘Outlet’. It’s important to note the Outlet section is different from the sale section. With Outlet products, you can expect much lower costs from the sale and even exclusive items too. We’ve seen seasonal discounts of up to 50% off selected styles in the Outlet section before. You can shop for products such as men’s watches, women’s watches, bags, and wallets. Shop the Outlet section first before full-priced items and you can save on your order.

Email Sign-Ups

When you’re looking for savings, it’s always a great idea to sign up for emails. Most brands will give you sign-up discounts or promotions when you join their mailing list. With Fossil, you’ll get $25 off your first order of $75 or over when you sign up for Fossil updates. You’ll also be sent the latest promotional offers, new products, and sales notifications. Of course, you can unsubscribe at any time. However, it’s usually worth signing up for the first-order discount at least.

Free Engraving

Are you shopping for jewelry or watches from Fossil? You can get most of these product types embossed or engraved for free at Fossil. When you go to the product page, simply look for the ‘Engravable’ label. For bags, wallets, or purses, you can also customize them with the ‘Emboss’ button. Whether you’re adding a name, anniversary date, or initials, it’s a great way to make a gift more thoughtful. You can choose the font and color too. It’s worth noting embossing or engraving can add an extra 1-2 working days to your order’s processing time. Make sure to check the Fossil website for more information on these free services.

Shop the Sale

If you’re looking for strong savings on Fossil products, then make sure to shop the sale section. You’ll find Fossil bags, watches, purses, wallets, and smartwatches for less with savings of up to 50% off. This section is different from the Outlet, which has separate product lines. To navigate to the sale, simply click the ‘Sale’ on the homepage menu. You’ll be able to search the sale by product, gender, style, price, and color. You can also go to ‘New to Sale’ for the latest markdowns on bestselling products. From tote bags to men’s watches, there’s something for everyone in the sale. Check our page for the latest sale updates and promotions or subscribe to the Fossil newsletter.

How to Use Your Fossil Promo Code