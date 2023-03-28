FAQs

What shipping options are available at Sunglass Hut? At Sunglass Hut, they have a wide range of shipping options for you to choose from at the checkout stage. Standard shipping is free of cost on all orders, and will take approximately 5 business days. Expedite shipping costs $10 and will take 3 business days. If you’d prefer same day delivery, you can opt for that for $16. Alternatively, you can choose to pick up your order in store free of charge, and you can do this on the same day as placing your order, approximately 5 hours after placing it. Finally, Sunglass Hut also offers an extra shipping option of green shipping, which will use sustainable solutions to reduce any impact on the planet, which is free of charge, and will take 6 business days.

What payment methods are available at Sunglass Hut? At Sunglass Hut, they have a variety of payment options available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover, to name a few, They also accept alternative payment methods including Apple Pay, PayPal, and Klarna.

Can I track the status of my order from Sunglass Hut? Yes, you can. When you place your order, you should receive a confirmation email containing your tracking information. When you’ve found it, simply head over to the Sunglass Hut website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, click the ‘Order Status’ button, and then enter the required information. Please note that tracking details may take a few business days to activate.

What is the returns policy at Sunglass Hut? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase from Sunglass Hut, you can return it. They have a 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 30 days after your original purchase date to return your order. When you return your order, you must provide your proof of purchase and package it in its original packaging. All items must be returned in their original condition, undamaged, to be eligible for a full refund. After Sunglass Hut has received your return, please allow up to 5 business days to receive your refund.

Hints and Tips

Sunglass Hut Community:

Gift Cards:

Got an upcoming birthday or a last minute occasion to celebrate? At Sunglass Hut, they’ve got you covered with their gift cards. Simply head over to the Sunglass Hut to purchase one. You can choose any amount from $25 - $500, to suit whatever your budget may be. What’s more, you can choose between either a physical gift card, or an e-gift card, which will arrive almost instantly via email. So, check out the Sunglass Hut gift cards now to help someone treat themselves to a little something special, at a fraction of the cost!

Refer-A-Friend:

If you know someone who loves sunglasses as much as you, make use of the wonderful refer-a-friend scheme at Sunglass Hut. When you do this, you’ll be able to give your nearest and dearest the gift of $10 to put towards their next purchase! What’s more, for every $10 you give, you’ll get $10 off in return! So, whether your friends are in need of a new pair of sunglasses for the summer season, or you want to surprise them just because, there’s never been a better time to make use of the refer-a-friend scheme at Sunglass Hut so you can enjoy some money off!

Find Your Shades & Virtual Try-On:

If you’re unsure what will suit you best, and don’t want to worry about wasting your time and money on making a return, check out the Sunglass Hut Find Your Perfect Shades service! Simply head over to the Sunglass Hut website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and click the ‘Find your perfect shades’ button. Once you’re there, follow the on-screen instructions where you’ll be asked to scan your face to find frames and shades that best suit your face shape and personal style. Once you’ve done this, you can also use the Sunglass Hut virtual try-on service too! That way, you can actually try on the shades virtually to see how they would look on your face, and whether they’re the right ones for you, all in the comfort of your own home. So, save yourself the fuss of making a return and check out these handy features on the Sunglass Hut website!

