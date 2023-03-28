FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Lucky Brand? Absolutely! Students can enjoy a 15% discount at Lucky Brand. To access this discount you will need to create a Student Beans account and verify your academic status. Once you’re all set, grab your fashion favorites and enjoy your savings!

Does Lucky Brand offer free shipping? Great news, Lucky Brand offers free standard US shipping on orders over $75. Allow up to 6 business days for your order to arrive. You can track your order online using the tracking number provided in your dispatch email. It won’t be long until those Lucky boots will be all yours.

Is Lucky Brand sustainable? Lucky Brand is committed to making a positive impact. With responsible fabrics, and responsible production. Lucky Brand choose methods that use less energy, as well as using Tencel and Hemp in fabrics. They champion recycling and have great advice on how to look after your clothing - so they last longer. Check out the website for more information.

Does Lucky Brand offer free returns? Should you need to return your order to Lucky Brand, there is a small charge. $8 will be deducted from your refund total when making a return. It’s simple to arrange your return, head to the website and follow the instructions.

Does Lucky Brand ship internationally? Unfortunately Lucky Brand doesn’t offer international shipping at the moment. Orders will only be dispatched to US addresses. Don’t forget you can enjoy free shipping when you spend at least $75 at Lucky Brand and you can add one of our Maire Claire promo codes.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Lucky emails: Why not sign up for the Lucky Brand newsletter? When you sign up via email you get to be the first to know about future sales and promotions. You may even receive some exclusive promo codes! Lucky Brand fans will love the regular updates.

Shop the sale: Don’t forget to explore the sale section of the Lucky Brand website. You can pick up some real bargains. We spotted knitwear, jeans, t-shirts, and dresses that we think you will love. With up to 75% off, you won’t want to miss out. Maybe it’s time to consider a new wardrobe at the fraction of the cost.

Get Social: We all love scrolling through our favorite social media accounts for inspiration. Check out Lucky Brand on your socials for the latest fashion looks, promotions, and offers. You can stay in the loop via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest. Why not share your own looks from Lucky Brand?

Get Texts: If you’re someone who doesn’t check your emails regularly - get texts! Signing up for regular texts is a great way to keep up with the latest news from Lucky Brand. Don’t miss notifications detailing sales and more. Maybe those jeans you have your eye on are now available at a discounted price? Don’t forget some of our Maire Claire promo codes are available on sale items too!

Pay with Klarna: Pop your most loved items in your basket from shoes and bags to belts and bras. Maybe you’re shopping for your next vacation or have your eye on an entire outfit. Spreading the cost can make budgeting easier. Lucky Brand has partnered with Klarna. You can pay in 4 affordable installments. You will need to register and get approved at Klarna first, then you’re good to go! Simply select Klarna on the payment page.

