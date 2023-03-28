FAQs

Does Maisonette have free shipping? Maisonette provides free ground shipping for orders of at least $95. However, if your purchase does not qualify for free shipping, it might be subject to a fee. If you purchase items from different brands, you will get different shipping estimates as each brand has their own unique policy. You can always pay extra to expedite your shipping if you don’t want to wait for the ground shipping option.

Does Maisonette have free returns? Maisonette does not offer free returns. Users have the option of submitting return requests within 30 days of receiving their order. However, a flat fee of $5.00 is applied to each return. Some products may not be eligible for return. If you aren’t sure whether or not your purchase can be returned, contact Maisonette customer support to confirm.

Does Maisonette do student discounts? At the moment, there is no student discount program at Maisonette. This is always subject to change in the future. If we catch wind of a student discount program at Maisonette, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details you need to sign up and take advantage of it. Until then, students must pay the same price as other customers.

Does Maisonette have a newsletter? Maisonette has a free email-based newsletter that you can sign up for. To join, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Maisonette homepage. You can always opt out at any time but staying subscribed keeps you up to date on future sales, upcoming promos, and sometimes gets you access to exclusive offers.

How often does Maisonette have sales? Maisonette has sales periodically throughout the year. They often pop up around holidays but it’s not always clear when they’ll arise so it helps to keep up with Maisonette on social media or subscribe to the newsletter. They have a sales page hosted regularly throughout the year with discounted items. You can browse all of the discounted stock at once or sort by category to find what you’re looking for faster.

Hints and tips

When it comes to shopping at Maisonette, there are a couple of ways to save money. While they’re known for their selection of high quality merchandise, there’s no need to pay full price if you can help it. With these tips and tricks in mind, you’re sure to save a little on your next purchase.

Wait for a sale: If you’re patient enough to wait, you can always hold out for a good sale. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often falling around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, check out the sales section (opens in new tab) on the website. This page is dedicated to showcasing all of the products currently available at a discount. You can search for things by category or browse all of the sales items at once.

Sign up for the newsletter: Regular customers may want to sign up for the official Maisonette newsletter. This is an email-based newsletter that’s free to sign up for. Members get access to exclusive deals and stay informed of any potential upcoming sales. You can opt out of the mailing list at any time. To join, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Maisonette homepage.

Follow Maisonette on social media: If you don’t want to sign up for the newsletter, you can always follow Maisonette on social media. They have several profiles available across multiple platforms so you can choose your favorite. This is a great way to stay informed of upcoming sales, promos, and sometimes get exclusive deals.

Use the size guide: Sometimes the best way to ease your shopping experience is to know exactly what you’re looking for. It can be tricky to order clothes online especially for someone else. Take advantage of Maisonette’s size guide (opens in new tab) to make sure you get the right size on the first try. Because they have different brands offered on their website, this is a general size guide.

How to use your Maisonette promo code

You can use promo codes at Maisonette like most other only retailers but it takes a few extra steps during the checkout process to get to the page in which you can enter the code. As long as the code you’re trying to use is valid, it can be applied to your purchase. There are usually terms for promo codes that determine what products they can be used for and a date range for validity. Double check the terms of your promo code to make sure it will work for your order.

Add the product or products you want to your cart, referred to as a bag on the Maisonette website. Open the cart, or bag. Click “Proceed to checkout". Log into your account or enter your email and use the guest checkout option. Enter your delivery address to proceed to the next screen. On the right hand side, look for a "Promo code" section. Enter the promo code into the empty field. Click "Add code". If the code is valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Maisonette