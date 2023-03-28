FAQs

Does Mango offer free shipping? Mango only offers free ground shipping if your purchase totals at least $50. If your order falls under this amount, it will not be eligible for free shipping. If you don’t feel like waiting, you can always opt for expedited shipping for an additional fee.

Does Mango have free returns? Mango offers free returns for customers that place orders on their website by providing a USPS return label. Returns and exchanges must be requested within 60 days of delivery. Most items can be returned but some cannot. If you aren’t sure if your purchase is eligible for a return, contact Mango support to confirm.

Does Mango do student discounts? Unfortunately, Mango does not have a student discount program. This is subject to change in the future but, as of writing, students must pay the same price as other customers. If we ever come across a student discount program at Mango, we’ll update this page with all of the details on how to sign up for it.

Does Mango have a newsletter? Mango has an email-based newsletter that customers can subscribe to. It’s a free subscription that keeps members up to date on any sales that might be coming up and sometimes even special offers. To join, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Mango homepage. You can always opt out of the subscription at any time.

How often does Mango have sales? Mango has sales throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t feel like waiting for a sale, it’s common to find a clearance sale year round. This page is dedicated to listing all of the clearance products currently available at a discount. The best way to stay informed of upcoming sales is to sign up for the newsletter or follow Mango on social media.

Hints and tips

You can expect high quality designer goods at Mango which often means substantial price tags. If you want to avoid paying full price—keep these tips and tricks in mind. We have suggestions for both occasional shoppers and repeat customers that are guaranteed to help you avoid paying full price whenever possible.

Wait for a sale: You can find sales at Mango throughout the year. They often pop up around holidays but if you want to stay informed of upcoming sales, the best thing to do is sign up for the newsletter or follow Mango on social media. You can usually find clearance sales available on the website year round. If you don’t see one active now, check back later.

Sign up for the newsletter: If you’re a regular customer, it’s well worth signing up for the official Mango newsletter. This is the best way to stay informed of upcoming sales, promos, and new products. Members also get occasional exclusive offers and access to private sales. It’s free to sign up for you and always opt out at any time. To sign up, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Mango homepage.

Follow Mango on social media: If you don’t want to deal with the regular updates that come from the Mango newsletter, you may prefer just following them on social media. This is a good way to keep an eye out for sales and special promos. Mango has several social media profiles available across multiple platforms so you can choose your favorite. To find them on social media, scroll to the bottom of the Mango homepage and click the icon of your preferred platform.

Mango Live Shopping: Sometimes the best way to save time and money is to know exactly what you’re looking for before you make a purchase. Mango has a program called “Mango Live Shopping” that gives you an opportunity to get pro style tips and advice for building outfits. You can also ask questions live during the event. This can help you be sure you purchase exactly what you want without wasting time with returns.

How to use your Mango promo code

Promo codes work at Mango much like you’d expect from any other online retailer. Promo codes typically have terms that determine what products it can be used for and a date range of validity. Double check the terms for the promo code you want to use to make sure it can apply to your purchase.

Add the product or products to your cart, referred to as a bag at Mango. Open the cart, or bag. Click “Checkout”. Log in or enter your email address and choose the option to continue as a guest. Enter your billing address to proceed to the next screen. Look for the “Promotion code” section. Under "Enter your promotion voucher or Mango discount card." enter the promo code you want to use into the blank field. Click "Confirm" to apply the code. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Mango