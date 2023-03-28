Maurices coupons for March 2023

Use these 17 Maurices coupons to save on clothing, jeans, tops, sleepwear, swimwear, dresses, shoes, and more.

Maurices promo code: take an extra 20% off sale items
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Nab $35 off orders when you spend $100 with this Maurices coupon code
Ends: Sun 9 Apr 2023
Score $20 off orders when you spend $60 using this Maurices coupon code
Ends: Sun 9 Apr 2023
Claim 20% off your next order when you subscribe to the Maurices newsletter
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
Get an extra 10% off when you checkout with your Maurices credit card
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
Military family discount: 10% off all orders at Maurices
Ends: Thu 31 Aug 2023
Enjoy $10 off your next order and give 40% off to a friend when you refer them at Maurices
Ends: Fri 30 Jun 2023
Score $5 off your next order when you sign up as a mymauries rewards member
Ends: Sun 9 Apr 2023
Take advantage of free shipping when you spend $50 at Maurices
Ends: Thu 31 Aug 2023
Enjoy a free water bottle with all evsie orders over $50 at Maurices
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Mix & Match: Grab 2 for the price of 1 on all evsie jeans at Maurices
Ends: Thu 13 Apr 2023
Enjoy up to 75% off Plus-sized clearance in the Maurices sale
Ends: Thu 13 Apr 2023
Shop 75% off select women's tops in the Maurices clearance sale
Ends: Thu 13 Apr 2023
Knock up to 66% off dresses in the Maurices clearance sale
Ends: Thu 13 Apr 2023
Score up to 60% off shoes and boots in the Maurices sale
Ends: Tue 11 Apr 2023
Enjoy up to 50% off select cardigans and sweaters in the Maurices sale
Ends: Tue 11 Apr 2023
Score 30% off women's boots in the Maurices sale
Ends: Thu 13 Apr 2023
By The Editors
last updated

FAQs

Can I track my order at Maurices?

Absolutely.  From the moment you place your order to the time it reaches your home, you will get email updates. Those updates include tracking information so you can see when your items will arrive. That new outfit will soon be all yours!

I’d like to use more than one promo code, is that possible?

No, only one promo code can be used per order at Maurices. We have great promo codes available at Maire Claire that offer awesome discounts. Check back with us regularly as our team of experts source new promo codes regularly.

How can I claim my rewards online?

Redeeming rewards at Maurices is super quick and easy. Just enter the promo code that you receive on your certificate into the promo code box when you’re on the payment page. One-click and your discount will appear! 

Do Maurices sell gift cards?

Yes, both physical gift cards and e-gift cards are available. If you purchase a gift card online it could take up to 10 days to reach the recipient. If you purchase an e-gift card this can be emailed to the recipient that day. Gift cards are an awesome way to treat someone you love to the gift of shopping! The e-gift cards are the perfect last-minute gift. We would never suggest you forget a birthday…

What payment methods do Maurices accept online?

Once you have selected your perfect outfit there are several payment options available online. They include the Maurices credit card, American Express, Discover, Visa, MasterCard, and PayPal. Happy shopping!

Hints and tips

The Maurices credit card - Regular shoppers should consider applying for the Maurices credit card. It’s quick and easy to apply and when approved you can enjoy a whole host of perks. Firstly, there is 15% off first orders and 10% off clearance items. Get $10 off on your birthday, double points events, exclusive access to sales for cardholders, and 100 free bonus points on joining. You can still add our promo codes when purchasing with your Maurices credit card too!

Refer a friend - Are you loving the items you buy from Maurices? Then share the love! When you refer a friend to Maurices you get a $10 reward and your friend will receive 40% off their first full prices purchase. You are both going to look incredible on that planned lunch date. Don’t forget you can tell your friends all about Maire Claire promo codes too…you won’t want them to miss out on these savings. 

Explore the clearance sale - When you shop at Maurices don’t forget to browse the clearance section before you checkout. It’s Aladdin's cave of bargains! We spotted over 50% off boots, shirts, tops, leggings, and jeans. You could put together an entire outfit including footwear at a fraction of the cost. But be quick, these low-priced items won’t be there long. 

Fancy 30% off? Sign up via email and that’s how much you could save on your first full-price order at Maurices. Not only can you enjoy this discount off your chosen dress, tanks, and jacket, but you also get to know about future sales and promotions. Maurices fans will love this perk, sign up today. 

Free delivery option - Do you hate paying for shipping? We hear ya! That’s why we love the free shipping option that Maurices provides. Spend a minimum of $50 and get free standard US shipping. It’s great to know that you don’t need to consider any additional costs at checkout. Add your favorite jeans, boots, and coats, and enjoy! You don’t need a promo code to get free shipping but you could add a Maire Claire promo code for great savings.

How to use your Maurices coupons

  1. Browse our Marie Claire promo codes and pick one to suit you.
  2. Click the Maurices link, it will take you straight to the website.
  3. Select your items and pop them into the cart.
  4. Click the bag icon and head to the checkout.
  5. Copy and paste the promo code into the allocated box.
  6. Enjoy your discount.
About Maurices

Maurices believes an outfit can make a difference to your day and that finding your own personal style is key. At Maurices clothing is inclusive and affordable and therefore, assessable to all. Fashion followers will love the up-to-date collections and those seeking comfort will adore the fit and fabrics used. Great customer service is a priority at Maurices whether you’re shopping in-store or online. This fashion brand brings awesome quality clothing to women and girls. If you are looking for the perfect fit jeans, Maurice can help you out with a great selection including plus sizes. Looking for casual sweatshirts and t-shirts? Maurice has a plethora of designs to suit all tastes. You can shop for essentials too from accessories to pajamas. Take a look at our Maire Claire promo codes today and save yourself some extra dollars.

