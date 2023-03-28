FAQs

Can I track my order at Maurices? Absolutely. From the moment you place your order to the time it reaches your home, you will get email updates. Those updates include tracking information so you can see when your items will arrive. That new outfit will soon be all yours!

I’d like to use more than one promo code, is that possible? No, only one promo code can be used per order at Maurices. We have great promo codes available at Maire Claire that offer awesome discounts. Check back with us regularly as our team of experts source new promo codes regularly.

How can I claim my rewards online? Redeeming rewards at Maurices is super quick and easy. Just enter the promo code that you receive on your certificate into the promo code box when you’re on the payment page. One-click and your discount will appear!

Do Maurices sell gift cards? Yes, both physical gift cards and e-gift cards are available. If you purchase a gift card online it could take up to 10 days to reach the recipient. If you purchase an e-gift card this can be emailed to the recipient that day. Gift cards are an awesome way to treat someone you love to the gift of shopping! The e-gift cards are the perfect last-minute gift. We would never suggest you forget a birthday…

What payment methods do Maurices accept online? Once you have selected your perfect outfit there are several payment options available online. They include the Maurices credit card, American Express, Discover, Visa, MasterCard, and PayPal. Happy shopping!

Hints and tips

The Maurices credit card - Regular shoppers should consider applying for the Maurices credit card. It’s quick and easy to apply and when approved you can enjoy a whole host of perks. Firstly, there is 15% off first orders and 10% off clearance items. Get $10 off on your birthday, double points events, exclusive access to sales for cardholders, and 100 free bonus points on joining. You can still add our promo codes when purchasing with your Maurices credit card too!

Refer a friend - Are you loving the items you buy from Maurices? Then share the love! When you refer a friend to Maurices you get a $10 reward and your friend will receive 40% off their first full prices purchase. You are both going to look incredible on that planned lunch date. Don’t forget you can tell your friends all about Maire Claire promo codes too…you won’t want them to miss out on these savings.

Explore the clearance sale - When you shop at Maurices don’t forget to browse the clearance section before you checkout. It’s Aladdin's cave of bargains! We spotted over 50% off boots, shirts, tops, leggings, and jeans. You could put together an entire outfit including footwear at a fraction of the cost. But be quick, these low-priced items won’t be there long.

Fancy 30% off? Sign up via email and that’s how much you could save on your first full-price order at Maurices. Not only can you enjoy this discount off your chosen dress, tanks, and jacket, but you also get to know about future sales and promotions. Maurices fans will love this perk, sign up today.

Free delivery option - Do you hate paying for shipping? We hear ya! That’s why we love the free shipping option that Maurices provides. Spend a minimum of $50 and get free standard US shipping. It’s great to know that you don’t need to consider any additional costs at checkout. Add your favorite jeans, boots, and coats, and enjoy! You don’t need a promo code to get free shipping but you could add a Maire Claire promo code for great savings.

How to use your Maurices coupons