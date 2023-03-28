FAQs

What shipping options are available at ModCloth? At ModCloth, they have several shipping options available for you to choose from. Economy shipping takes approximately 8-14 business days and is free on all orders over $150. For orders under $150, economy shipping costs $12.95. Standard shipping takes approximately 2-5 business days, and is $2.49 for orders over $150, and $15.45 for orders under $150. If you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, you can opt for expedited shipping which takes approximately 2-3 business days, and costs $34.99, or next-day shipping, which takes approximately 1 business day and costs $49.99. For more information regarding shipping outside of the US, head over to the ModCloth Shipping FAQs section.

Can I track my order from ModCloth? You can indeed. When you’ve placed your order, simply head over to the ModCloth website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and hit the ‘Order Status’ button. Once there, log in to your ModCloth account to access your tracking information. Please note that tracking information may take up to 48 hours to activate.

What payment methods are available at ModCloth? At ModCloth, there are a wide range of payment options for you to choose from at the checkout stage. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. They also accept alternative payment methods including Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, and AfterPay.

What is the returns policy at ModCloth? If you’re not satisfied with your purchase from ModCloth, they have a 28-day returns policy. This means that you’ll have up to 28 days after your shipping date to return your purchase. The cost of making a return is $5, plus an additional fee of $1.95 to cover transportation costs, and is the responsibility of the customer. These costs will be deducted from your refund.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Keep up to date with all of the latest news and new product arrivals at ModCloth when you sign up to join their newsletter using your email. When you do, you’ll be notified when there are special sale events, along with early access to offers and promotions, and even get 15% off your first order. So, head over to the ModCloth website to sign up so you never miss another chance to save yourself some money!

Refer-a-Friend:

Have you got a friend who loves fashion as much as you, or might be in need of a little pick-me-up? At ModCloth, they have a lovely refer-a-friend scheme so you can surprise your friends and family with 20% off their next order. What’s more, for every 20% you give, you’ll get 20% off your next purchase too! There’s never been a better time for a random act of kindness. So, whether it’s a dreamy floral mini dress for those summer picnics, daisy embroidered denim overalls for that chilled look, or a pair of colorful patchwork pants that are sure to turn heads, celebrate your friendship by helping your friends one step closer to a new piece of clothing and at discounted prices!

Sale Section:

Whether you’re casually scrolling through the ModCloth for something that might catch your eye, or you’ve found something you like but it’s a bit out of your price range, why not check out the ModCloth sale section? When you do, you’ll be able to shop high-quality fashion pieces at prices you’ll love. From forest green polka dot dresses and satin fuschia jumpsuits, to stunning gilded lace dresses, and sophisticated trench coats, they’ll be something just right for you.

Gift Cards:

If you’ve got an upcoming birthday or a special occasion to celebrate, why not purchase a ModCloth gift card? Simply head over to the ModCloth website and choose from four different amounts: $10, $25, $50, or $100 - whatever suits your budget. If you’ve left it a little last minute, fear not. At ModCloth, you can choose between a physical gift card or an e-gift card, which will arrive almost instantly via email. So, make someone's day special with a gift card from ModCloth and give them the gift of saving money on modern and colorful clothes!

How to Use Your ModCloth Promo Code