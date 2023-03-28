FAQs

I’m a student, can I get a discount at Nasty Gal? Absolutely! Nasty Gal offers a 20% discount as well as express shipping on orders over $85. To access this discount you will need to make an account with Student Beans and verify your student ID. Once you are approved, head to the Nasty Gal website and grab some bargains!

Can I pay for my order in installments? Yes! If you need to budget your order Nasty Gal has a few options available to you. Nasty Gas has partnered with Paypal, Klarna, and Afterpay. You spread the cost of your purchase over 4 payments. Whichever option you choose will need to be approved by the third party. Once approved, just select your chosen option when making your payment. Easy!

Does Nasty Gal offer ambassadorships? Yes, if you have an interest in fashion and that’s reflected in your socials you might be eligible to become an ambassador for Nasty Gal. Ambassadors can expect promo codes, entry into prize draws, and invites to local events. If that sounds like you, head to the website for more information.

Can I buy gift cards at Nasty Gal? Nasty Gal offers E-gift cards that can be emailed to the recipient. They are awesome when you have a friend who likes to decide what to buy themselves. E-gift cards make great last-minute gifts too as they are emailed the same day. Give the gift of fashion and let them know about Marie Claire promo codes so they can get great value for money.

How long is the returns policy at Nasty Gal? Nasty Gal offers a 28-day returns policy from the date of purchase. Head to the website and follow the simple steps. You can download a label (there is a cost) and use any suitable packaging that you have if you don’t have the original. Shop in confidence knowing it’s easy to return your item if you aren’t totally satisfied.

Hints and tips

Explore the sale - The Nasty Gal sale is jam-packed with something for everyone, and new items are added regularly. We spotted longline coats, puff sleeve dresses, faux leather pants, and more with up to 60% off. You could pick up an entire outfit at a fraction of the cost. Got a vacation planned? Head to the sale and get that beach wardrobe for less too. Remember, these items are often the last time you see them, snap them up!

Join the party - Nasty Gal is inviting you to join the fashion party. When you sign up via email, you become part of the Nasty Gal party and get to be the first to know about new collections, future sales, free shipping announcements, and even money-saving promo codes. Nasty Gal fans won’t want to miss the party.

Download the app - Available on both IOS and Android, the app is the perfect companion for those who like to shop on the go. It’s quick and easy to download and has great features that make your shopping experience smooth and enjoyable. You can save all your favorite looks in your personal profile, share looks with friends at the click of a button, and get exclusive app offers that you won’t find elsewhere.

The Nasty Galaxy - Not sure how to put a look together? Need inspiration? Head to the websites Nasty Galaxy. Here you will find an entire lookbook of fashion looks. Whatever the event, you will find the latest items from Nasty Gal put together to motivate and inspire you. Want to be the envy of your friends? Look out of this world with tips from the Nasty Galaxy.

Great shipping options - Shipping is free for Nasty Gal VIPs. But Nasty Gal offers free shipping occasionally, and Marie Claire promo codes often offer free shipping too. Need your outfit quicker? Got a night out with your girlfriends planned and want to look a million dollars? No problem, Nasty Gal also offers express shipping. Get your order within in 3 business days for just $14.99.

How to use your Nasty Gal promo code