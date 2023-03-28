FAQs

Do I Need a Net-A-Porter Account to Purchase Something? You can shop without creating an account, but if you register with Net-A-Porter, you can track your orders and see past purchases, easily request a return or exchange, add favorite selections to your Wish List, and save your address, shipping details and payment information so you can shop in just a few clicks!

Can I Return or Exchange Items from Net-A-Porter? Yes! You have 28 days from the date you received your order to exchange or return any item. Simply log in to your account on netaporter.com and click “Create a Return.”

What is Net Sustain? Net Sustain is Net-A-Porter’s new curated platform that offers customers the opportunity to invest in sustainable luxury and the circular economy. You can discover consciously crafted fashion, beauty, homeware and jewelry (all sold at a steep secondhand discount, too). You can also sell some of your pre-loved pieces to Net Sustain and contribute to the circular economy, as well!

Does Net-A-Porter Offer Student Discounts? Yes, you can receive a 10% student discount by registering with Student Beans. Simply register and confirm your student status with Student Beans and apply at checkout!

How Can I Get a Great Deal at Net-A-Porter? Insiders know to click on the Best of Sale link on the home page for the steepest Net-A-Porter discounts. We recently found a Gabriela Hearst cashmere dress for 60% off! Also, check out our page of promo codes here at Marie Claire – we always list the most updated sales, coupon codes and discounts.

Hints and Tips

When looking for hot new fashions from Net-A-Porter, make sure to utilize their unique array of shopping features. They have some really distinctive ways to find coveted pieces – whether it’s shopping their daily drops, reading their blogs about fashion, beauty and lifestyle or asking a personal shopper for recommendations. We also have tips on how to find the best Net-A-Porter promo codes to maximize your budget, so keep reading below.



Take Advantage of the Personal Shopper Team: One thing that really sets Net-A-Porter apart is its expert team of personal shoppers. If you’re looking for suggestions for an upcoming wedding guest dress or help finding a specific pair of Manolo Blahniks, you can speak directly to one of the personal shopping experts any time of day. They speak multiple languages and are available 24/7 on WhatsApp, iMessage or WeChat.

Work Your Way Toward EIP: Net-A-Porter’s invite-only EIP program (it stands for “Extremely Important Person”) offers exclusive benefits, birthday gifts and other loyalty rewards to elevate the shopping experience. Qualify for the program by having an annual spend of over 10,000 and a member of the Personal Shopping team will contact you to join.

Download the Net-A-Porter App: The iOs and Android apps offered by Net-A-Porter give you direct access to over 800 of the world's best designers. Revel in our app anytime, anywhere to see what’s new, get inspired by new design drops, add to your Wish List and receive notifications when items become available again and updates on all your shipments.

How to use NET A PORTER promo codes

1. Click the discount deal you want on this page.

2. If any promo code is listed, click “Copy.”

3. Next, click the “Get Offer at Net-A-Porter” button. This will take you to the Net-A-Porter website, where you can sign in or register for a new account.

4. Browse the Net-A-Porter website to find the items you’d like to purchase, then add them to your shopping bag.

5. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping bag icon at the top right-hand corner of the website and continue on to fill in your shipping information, choice of packaging and payment details.

6. On the payment details page, you’ll see a section above that says “Add a Promo Code.” Paste any promo codes here.

7. Finally, click “Apply,” and your discount should be automatically applied to your order’s total.

What we recommend buying from NET-A-PORTER

Bags by Cult Gaia, Fendi and Tom Ford are some of our Net-A-Porter faves here at Marie Claire. We also love buying the crystal-embellished shoes by Mach & Mach, the studded sandals offered by Aquazzura and chunky loafers made by Porte & Paire. Daytime dresses from Ulla Johnson, Pat Bo and Christopher John Rogers are always in our shopping bags and we turn to Carolina Herrera and Lanvin anytime we have a need for evening wear.

There are some serious splurges on the website, too. Make sure to check out Net-A-Porter’s exclusive Valentino Runway collection. If your mouth isn’t dropping yet, check out the gems from fine jewelry designers Khiry and Piaget. You can certainly find an investment piece for you.

Looking for something a little more… everyday? We recommend fashion jewelry from Stone and Strand and the fun and funky stuff from Roxanne Assoulin. No fashion editor would be complete with a pair of iconic Jennifer Fisher hoops, and Net-A-Porter even has a few pairs exclusive to their shop!

In the beauty space, we love vegan beauty brand, Aesop, for its great assortment of soaps and hair cleansers. We always recommend the blogger-fave facial products from Dr. Dennis Gross, especially any of his alpha-beta hydroxy wipes. Finally, we’re coveting the Limited Edition Balmain Paris Hair Couture Set, with a moisturizing styling cream, texturizing salt spray and a beautiful, branded Balmain barrette.

No matter what you’re looking for, you can trust that if you find it on Net-A-Porter, it’s something people are talking about.