Nordstrom Rack coupons for March 2023

FAQs

Are gift cards available from Nordstrom Rack? Gift cards are the perfect way to spoil someone who is difficult to shop for. Maybe you’re unsure of their sizing, or you know they love shopping for themselves. At Nordstrom Rack gift cards and e-cards are available, and the best thing is, they have no expiry date so the recipient can wait until they find the perfect gift.

Is there a tailoring and alterations service available? When you find a jacket, suit or dress that is perfect in every way except the fit it can be super frustrating. At Nordstrom Rack, you can make the most of the tailoring and alteration service available to both in-store and online customers. Make the most of your purchase and wear it with style.

Is free shipping available at Nordstrom Rack? Great news, you grabbed a bargain and you don’t even need to front the cost of shipping! All orders over $89 qualify for the free shipping offer, no matter if you have bagged the perfect dress or the most comfortable shoes.

What is the returns policy at Nordstrom Rack? If, for whatever reason you aren’t entirely happy with your purchase from Nordstrom Rack you have 45 days to return it. Maybe the shoes are the wrong size or that jacket is a little snug, no problem. Making a return is simple, contact customer service for a prepaid label, and when you receive your refund $9.95 will be deducted. But if you would rather, you can return your items to your nearest store completely free.

Is it possible to track a Nordstrom Rack order? Absolutely, once you have placed an order you can log in to your account to view its tracking status. You can also do this when the shipping confirmation is emailed to you. Giving you plenty of time to get excited about the arrival of your bargain purchase!

Hints and tips

Enjoy free delivery - We all love free shipping so it’s great to know that it’s available at Nordstrom Rack when your order is $89 or more. You can also secure free shipping when joining The Nordy Club, membership is totally free and has a whole host of benefits. But check out our promo codes regularly as some include free shipping, making shopping at Nordstrom Rack even better.

Join the Nordy Club! - Joining the club really is worth it, with free membership options and great perks. First off there is a point for every single dollar you spend, you can save points and use them toward future purchases. But there’s more…

Access to Exclusive Rack

First to shop selected brands

Free basic alterations

Lifestyle workshops

Personal double points day - with influencer membership

Save more with the Nordstrom Rack Credit Card - As a Nordstrom credit card holder, you earn more as you shop. So those of you that are bargain hunters can really maximize your savings. You can earn up to 3 points per dollar on every purchase you make, making that new handbag or shoes super good value. When applying for the Nordstrom Rack credit card you receive a $40 bonus note, what will you spend yours on?

Discover the clearance sale - The saving at Nordstrom Rack is incredible every day. The most wanted brands like Boss, Dr. Martins, Gucci, Nike, Sketchers, and more are made even more affordable in the clearance sale. The clearance sale shines a light on the best possible savings so you can look good and feel great. It’s an awesome way to update your wardrobe each season, and shop for vacations or special occasions without breaking the bank.

Download the Nordstrom Rack - The convenience of an app is unprecedented but this app has budget saving at heart with 70% off dresses, menswear, kids' clothing, and home accessories. Push notifications mean you won’t miss a thing, the app will keep you up to date with forthcoming sales, offers, and promotions. We love the personalization feature, allowing you to save your favorites and ensuring you never miss out on the brands that you adore.

Stay Social - Scrolling has never been so advantageous! Follow Nordstrom Rack on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest for the latest offers and the latest fashion trends, and hot deals. It’s the best way to stay up to date with what’s new and you can share your own fashionista looks from Nordstrom Rack…gain some new followers of fashion!

Don’t miss the flash events - Check out the Nordstrom Rack flash sales, there are so many bargains to be grabbed. Check the website regularly for these sales and snap up the latest looks fast. In the past, there has been up to 60% off contemporary women's clothing and up to 65% off diamond jewelry, don’t miss out!

Subscribe to the newsletter - If you want to be the first to hear about promotions and special offers then the newsletter is for you. Simply sign up using your email address and updates will arrive in your inbox in no time.

How to use your Nordstrom Rack coupon code