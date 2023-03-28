FAQs

I’m a student, can I get a discount at Rag and Bone? Rag and Bone don’t offer a discount to students at this time. However, explore our Marie Claire promo codes, we are sure you will find one that offers a saving off your next outfit, accessories, or perfume.

Can I purchase gift cards? Yes, E-gift cards can be purchased within the US only. They are a great way to gift someone who is difficult to shop for or who likes to shop for themselves. Send an e-gift card as a last-minute gift too, we aren’t suggesting you would forget a birthday, but…

Can I pick up my order in-store? Yes, if you would like to collect your order in-store that’s possible. You will need to allow approximately 3 hours from the time of ordering. You will receive an email confirmation once your order is ready for collection.

Can military personnel get a discount on a Rag and Bone? Unfortunately Rag and Bone don’t offer discounts for the military. However, take a look at our promo codes, we may have something that suits your order. Check back with us regularly, we have a team of experts that source promo codes all the time!

Is it possible to stack Rag and Bone promo codes? It isn’t possible to stack promo codes at Rag and Bone. Only one promo code can be applied per order. Once you have your items in the cart, select one of our promo codes that offer maximum savings. It’s the best way to save money on shirts, trousers, sweaters, and more.

Hints and Tips

Shop the sale: Rag and Bone offer the ultimate savings in the sale section, with up to 75% off workwear, jacket, and accessories. Explore the sale regularly as new items are added all the time. Don’t forget to check out our promo codes for additional discounts.

Newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at Rag and Bone you automatically get 15% off your next purchase. With this discount, you will be the first to know all the latest news, including future sales and promotions. It’s the best way to stay in the know.

Affirm financing: Are you longing to move over from fast fashion? Want to create a wardrobe with fashion staples? If that sounds like you, Rag and Bone is the brand that can do that. Fill your basket with European chic and make it affordable with Affirm. Sign up at Affrim at once approved you can split the cost of your final bill into installments. Don’t forget to add one of our promo codes, making high-end fashion budget-friendly.

Get a stylist: Rag and Bone offer a stylist service to its customers. The premium stylist program matches you with an expert stylist. They will help you find a look totally personal to you. There is no commitment and it includes free shipping. Why not help a professional curate your next outfit?

Worldwide shipping: Want to send your order outside the US? No problem! Rag and Bone ships to 75 countries worldwide. There is free standard US shipping on all orders, plus express options if you’re in a hurry! All those wardrobe staples could be yours a lot faster than you think.

How To Use Your Rag and Bone Promo Code