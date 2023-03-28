Rag and Bone promo codes for March 2023
FAQs
I’m a student, can I get a discount at Rag and Bone?
Rag and Bone don’t offer a discount to students at this time. However, explore our Marie Claire promo codes, we are sure you will find one that offers a saving off your next outfit, accessories, or perfume.
Can I purchase gift cards?
Yes, E-gift cards can be purchased within the US only. They are a great way to gift someone who is difficult to shop for or who likes to shop for themselves. Send an e-gift card as a last-minute gift too, we aren’t suggesting you would forget a birthday, but…
Can I pick up my order in-store?
Yes, if you would like to collect your order in-store that’s possible. You will need to allow approximately 3 hours from the time of ordering. You will receive an email confirmation once your order is ready for collection.
Can military personnel get a discount on a Rag and Bone?
Unfortunately Rag and Bone don’t offer discounts for the military. However, take a look at our promo codes, we may have something that suits your order. Check back with us regularly, we have a team of experts that source promo codes all the time!
Is it possible to stack Rag and Bone promo codes?
It isn’t possible to stack promo codes at Rag and Bone. Only one promo code can be applied per order. Once you have your items in the cart, select one of our promo codes that offer maximum savings. It’s the best way to save money on shirts, trousers, sweaters, and more.
Hints and Tips
Shop the sale: Rag and Bone offer the ultimate savings in the sale section, with up to 75% off workwear, jacket, and accessories. Explore the sale regularly as new items are added all the time. Don’t forget to check out our promo codes for additional discounts.
Newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at Rag and Bone you automatically get 15% off your next purchase. With this discount, you will be the first to know all the latest news, including future sales and promotions. It’s the best way to stay in the know.
Affirm financing: Are you longing to move over from fast fashion? Want to create a wardrobe with fashion staples? If that sounds like you, Rag and Bone is the brand that can do that. Fill your basket with European chic and make it affordable with Affirm. Sign up at Affrim at once approved you can split the cost of your final bill into installments. Don’t forget to add one of our promo codes, making high-end fashion budget-friendly.
Get a stylist: Rag and Bone offer a stylist service to its customers. The premium stylist program matches you with an expert stylist. They will help you find a look totally personal to you. There is no commitment and it includes free shipping. Why not help a professional curate your next outfit?
Worldwide shipping: Want to send your order outside the US? No problem! Rag and Bone ships to 75 countries worldwide. There is free standard US shipping on all orders, plus express options if you’re in a hurry! All those wardrobe staples could be yours a lot faster than you think.
How To Use Your Rag and Bone Promo Code
- Select one of our Rag and Bone promo codes.
- Click the link to open Rag and Bone in a new browser window.
- Browse the Rag and Bone website and add your items to the basket.
- When you head to the checkout page, see ‘add promo code’.
- Copy and paste your code into the box and enjoy your discount!
About rag & bone
Rag and Bone aim to bring original and timeless fashion to the mainstream. Founded by British designer Marcus Wainwright, Rag and Bone clothing enjoys British tailoring with the authenticity of American workwear. Rag and Bone prides itself on quality, providing fashion that is sustainable and designed to always stay in style. This luxury brand brings statement linen shirts, trousers, and contemporary blazers. We love the simplicity of the designs, especially chic dresses and skirts. You can make outfits personal with a range of scarves, handbags, hats, or even exclusive fragrances. There is a fantastic range of collections of men’s wear, any man in your life can look a million dollars the recycled denim or comfortable sweatshirts. Discover Rag and Bone today, add one of our Maire Claire promo codes, and enjoy your discount.