FAQs

Can I use more than one promo code at Rainbow? Unfortunately, it’s not possible to apply more than one promo code on the payment page. Be sure to select a promo code that offers maximum savings based on the contents of your cart. At Marie Claire, we update our promo codes regularly so that you can get the best discount.

Can I purchase gift cards? Yes, gift cards are available, but only in-store. Head to the website to find out where your nearest location is, there are over 1000 available.

How can I cancel my order? Rainbow aims to process orders as quickly as possible. If you need to cancel an order there is a 15-minute window to do so. If this time has passed, we recommend that you contact the customer service team via the Rainbow website.

Am I able to track my order? Of course, tracking your order is easy at Rainbow. You will receive a shipping confirmation via email or text that includes a tracking link. Alternatively, you can track your order with your details on the website.

What online payment options are available at Rainbow? Rainbow has a variety of options available including; Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Shop Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Klarna, and Rainbow shop gift cards.

Hints and tips

Shop the sale

Clothing is already incredibly affordable at Rainbow. But you can save even more if you explore the sale section of the website. With up to 75% off selected styles, you can treat yourself to some fantastic new looks. Why not complete a summer vacation look or treat yourself to an outfit for a night out with the girls at a fraction of the cost?

Download the Rainbow app

For those that love the convenience of shopping anywhere and anytime, the app is the answer. Available on all devices, the app is free to download. The app can get you to the Rainbow sale fast, so you don’t have to miss out on massive savings. You can save your favorite outfits, and get inspiration and notifications about promotions and special offers.

Spin the Wheel

When you land on the homepage of Rainbow you will get an option to spin the wheel and win up to 10% off your next purchase. It’s a fun way to save on your next dress or shoes, give it a go! Don’t forget you can still make a saving when you add a Marie Claire promo code too.

Free shipping available

It’s great to know that once you have filled your cart with an outfit you adore, there is no extra cost. Rainbow offers a free shipping option when you spend at least $75. And because there is no code needed you can add a Marie Claire promo code - easy savings all around! Why not make the most of the free shipping option and update your wardrobe or treat yourself to something special like lingerie and accessories?

Simple returns

If for any reason you aren’t happy with your order you can return your item for free to a store. There are over 1000 locations available, you can check online which one is local to you. If you would like to return it via mail you can use the returns label that came in your package. The cost of doing so is $7.99 and this will be deducted from your refund total.

How to use your Rainbow promo codes