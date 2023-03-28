FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Ralph Lauren? Absolutely, all students but especially fashion lovers can get a discount at Ralph Lauren. To access this discount just head to the website and enter your details with your education email address. Once registered you will receive 15% off each order you make.

Can I use multiple coupons at Ralph Lauren? It’s not possible to use more than one promo code on each order at Ralph Lauren. When you select your Marie Claire promo code, choose the one that offers maximum savings based on your purchase. We update your promo codes regularly so we are sure you will find one that provides excellent savings.

Does Ralph Lauren sell gift cards? Absolutely, gift cards are an excellent way to surprise someone with the gift of designer fashion at Ralph Lauren. There are two options available, either a traditional physical gift card or an E-gift card. They are available from $50 to $1000. You can purchase both types of gift cards via the website.

How can I check the status of my order? When you place an order at Ralph Lauren you will receive a confirmation email. You will get a second email when your order is shipped and this will contain a shipping number. If you need to check the status of your order simply head to the website and enter your order number, email address, and zip code.

What is the returns policy at Ralph Lauren? In the unlikely event that you aren’t happy with your purchase from Ralph Lauren, you have up to 30 days to return it from the time of shipping. You will then need to allow 10 to 14 days for the refund to be processed.

Hints and tips

Shop the sale

If you adore fashion but love a bargain the sale section of the website is a great place to start. The Ralph Lauren sale offers up to 30% off a vast selection of fashion, along with homewares. While browsing we spotted gorgeous duvet sets and cushions for the bedroom. We loved the savings to be had on Polo Ralph Lauren too.

Download the Ralph Lauren app

If you shop anywhere at any time you will love the convenience of the Ralph Lauren app. This content-driven platform promises a great shopping experience, featuring sale items and inspirational looks.

Sign up for emails

When you sign up for emails from Ralph Lauren you will be the first to know about future sales and promotions. You will also get an exclusive look at future lines so you can plan your next season's wardrobe with Ralf Lauren in mind.

Free shipping option

If you’re ideal shopping trip is from the comfort of your own home and online it’s great to know you can save on shipping. To qualify for free shipping, your order must reach $150. However, if your order is below this amount shipping cost start from just $5, get your favorite fragrance, jackets, dresses, and Polo shirts sent straight to your home.

Personalize your experience

Bag yourself a unique shopping experience with this feature from Ralph Lauren. Head to the website and start making your selections. This feature will then curate looks based on your style. When you’ve decided what pieces you want to invest in, add them to your basket. Consider adding a Marie Claire promo code to your order for additional savings.

How to use your Ralph Lauren promo code