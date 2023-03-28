FAQs

Does Red Dress Boutique have free shipping? Red Dress does have free shipping on orders of $100 or more. You can stock up on your wardrobes such as jumpsuits, jumpers, or tops, and cut shipping costs with bigger orders. For orders less than $100, shipping costs $8.95. Make sure to check Marie Claire for the occasional free shipping code too. You can also see all the latest sales and promotions here too.

How can I get a discount at Red Dress? One of the best ways to get a discount at Red Dress is to visit Marie Claire for the latest promo codes. You can also sign up for the newsletter to save 15% off your first order. It’s worth knowing that most promo codes at Red Dress can be used on sale too, so you can save even more on your new clothes.

Can I shop for any sales at Red Dress? Yes, Red Dress has a Sale page you can shop from all year round. We’ve previously seen discounts of up to 90% off in this sale. You can shop for both men, women, and kids' clothing in the sale too. Alternatively, shop by product types such as shoes, tops, and designer clothing. We’d recommend shopping in the ‘Last Ones’ category for last-minute deals on Red Dress clothing.

How do I get 10% off my Red Dress order? You might be able to shop for 10% off your order with the right promo code from this page. We’ll post all the latest sales and coupon codes here so if there is 10% off then you know to check our discount website. Red Dress does give 15% off your first order when you join their newsletter. You can always shop the sales for 10% off discounts too.

Hints and Tips

Stylish Sale Fashion: One thing that never goes out of fashion? Finding a good saving on your order. We all love knowing we are stocking up on designer labels or stylish apparel for less than its original price. You can shop the Sale section at Red Dress for strong percentage discounts on jackets, sweaters, and shirts. While the sale page is available throughout the year, it’s worth remembering there are annual sales at Red Dress too. These usually have stronger discounts than most times of the year. Make sure to check the ‘Last Ones’ category in the sale as these items are usually popular and sell out quickly. Pick up last-minute deals on everything from jackets and sweatshirts to mugs and country boots.

Save on Swimwear: If you’re looking to stock up on swimwear for your next holiday, then it’s worth checking Red Dress for affordable bikinis and swimsuits. We’d recommend clicking the ‘Swimwear Under $50’ category, which you can find by clicking ‘Swim’. With classic one-pieces and floral bikinis, you can shop whichever style suits you at Red Dress. It’s worth knowing some pieces do go into a ‘Waitlist’ so make sure to shop them whilst they are still on sale. You can also shop by designer swim brands such as Beach Riot and L’Space.

Affordable Shipping: Orders of $100 or more at Red Dress qualify for free ground US shipping. Your order will be delivered within 5-8 working days. If your order is less than $100, standard shipping costs are $8.95. Do you need your order sooner? You can always choose Priority Shipping for $12.95. Your order will usually be delivered within 4-5 working days instead. There are also Express Shipping, Next-Day Air, and International shipping options available if needed.

Join the Red Dress Newsletter: Why not sign up for the Red Dress mailing list? You can get 15% off your first order by subscribing. Red Dress will also send you the latest sale information and keep you updated when new products are added. To subscribe to their newsletter, simply go to the Red Dress website. You can then scroll down to the footer and enter your email address where it says ‘Sign Up for Emails and Get 15% Off’. You can always use the relevant Red Dress promo code on this page instead.

Lucky Deals: If you’re feeling lucky, go to the Red Dress website and you might be able to win a discount. Red Dress occasionally has a pop-up ‘Spin-to-Win’ wheel, with discounts of 5-15% off your order. All you need to do is click the ‘Spin’ button in the middle of the wheel. You’re guaranteed to land a discount, even if it’s not 15% off. Make sure to double-check the terms and conditions as these promotions usually can only be used on your first purchase.

How to Use Your Red Dress Promo Code