What shipping options are available at Romwe? At Romwe, you can choose from three shipping options. Economic shipping is free on all orders over $19, and takes 17-19 business days. For orders that are under $19, economic shipping costs $3.99. If you’d prefer slightly faster shipping, standard shipping is free on all orders over $39, and takes 12-14 business days. For orders that are under $39, standard shipping costs $4.99. Lastly, for the fastest shipping option, you can opt for express shipping. Express shipping is free on all orders over $159 and takes 8–10 business days. For orders that are under $159, express shipping costs $19.

Can I track my order from Romwe? You can indeed. Once you’ve placed your order and received your confirmation email, head over to the Romwe website and log into your account. Once you’ve done that, click the ‘My Orders’ button, and click to view details about your order. Finally, click the ‘Track’ button to find out more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. Please note that tracking information may take up to 48 hours to be activated for you to use.

What payment methods are available to use at Romwe? At Romwe, they have a wide range of payment methods available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, and Discover. If these don’t quite work for you, they also accept alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Klarna, and Clear Pay.

What is the returns policy at Romwe? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase from Romwe, you can return it. At Romwe, they have a 60-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 60 days after your original purchase date to return your order. All orders must be returned in their original condition, unworn, unwashed, and with all tags still intact. Please note that there are several items that cannot be returned to Romwe. These are: bodysuits, lingerie, swimwear, jewelry, health care, beauty products, and accessories. To create a return, simply head over to the Romwe website, log into your Romwe account, click the ‘My Orders’ button, click the ‘Return Item’ button, select the items you want to return, choose your refund method, and return your order. Once Romwe has received and processed your return, you will receive your refund via your original payment method.

Sign up to the Romwe newsletter using your email address so you can stay up to date with all of the latest Romwe news and new products. What’s more, when you do, you’ll be one of the first to know about exclusive offers and promotions, be notified of sales, get 10% off if you’re a new member, and even get free shipping on your first order. So, whether you want to save yourself some money on delivery costs, or you’re new to Romwe and want to make the most of their offers, make sure to head over to the Romwe website so you can sign up for their newsletter now.

If you’re a loyal customer at Romwe, why not join their loyalty program and become a Romwe VIP? When you do, you’ll be able to earn exciting rewards, get access to events, and even get early access to the latest deals and trends. You will also earn points for every purchase you make which you’ll then be able to put towards your future purchases and save yourself some serious cash. Simply head over to the Romwe website to join for free.

If you’ve got your eye on more than one thing but your budget won’t quite stretch, make sure to check out the sale section on the Romwe website. When you do, you’ll be able to shop high-quality exciting fashion pieces at discounted prices up to as much as 55% off. If you’re lucky, you might also qualify for a free special gift on orders over $39, $69, or $99. So, whether it’s a star print mesh top to get festival ready, black flare leg pants for a staple in any wardrobe, or a floral backless dress for those summer walks along the beach, you’ll find something just right for you, and save money while you do.

Whether you’re new to Romwe or you aren’t sure what will suit you best, Romwe has a handy best sellers section that you can find on their website. When you check it out, you’ll be able to discover and shop for some of the most-loved items on the website. That way, you’ll be able to purchase knowing that you’ll likely love your items as much as everyone else. What’s more, you also won’t have to waste any time or money on making those pesky returns.

At Romwe, they have a handy under $10 section to help you treat yourself to as many bits and pieces as you like, without having to worry about your budget. So, whether it’s a lace cami top to add texture to any look, a holographic mini dress that is sure to turn heads, or a faux pearl handbag for those finishing touches to your outfit, you’ll be able to spice up your outfits without having to break the bank.

