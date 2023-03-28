FAQs

Can I buy it online and pick it up in-store? Do you prefer browsing online but want to pick it up the same day? Maybe you aren’t home during the day and don’t want to miss your delivery. Whatever your reason, ordering online and arranging to pick it up in-store is simple. Opt for store pick-up when you get the shipping options. In most cases, your items will be ready to collect the same day. As soon as your order is ready for collection, an email will be sent to notify you.

Can I pay with Klarna at Rue21? Yes, Rue21 has partnered with Klarna to make budgeting even easier. If you would like to pay for your order in installments, Klarna is awesome. Simply make an account with Klarna, once approved you can pay for your purchase in 4 installments.

How long do I have to return an unwanted item? If you aren’t 100% satisfied with your item you can return it within 60 days of purchase. The item must be unworn, with tags, and in new condition. Head to the website for further details on returns and instructions on how to make your return.

Can I buy gift cards from Rue21? Absolutely! Gift cards and E-gift cards are available from Ru21. Gift cards can be sent in the mail to the recipient. E-gift cards are sent via email and will arrive in the recipient's inbox the same day. Rue21 gift cards are perfect for fashionistas! They are available in any amount up to $250.

Can I stack promo codes at Rue21? Unfortunately, only one promo code can be used per order at Rue21.

Hints and tips

Rue21 Emails: Want 15% off your next order? Want to be the first to know about a new collection from Rue21? Want to get some cool offers sent to you that can save you some dollars? Who wouldn't?! Sign up for the email service at Rue21 and you can have all the latest sent to your inbox - never miss a deal or sale again.

Rue21 Rewards: When you join Rue21 rewards you become part of an exclusive fashion club. Earn 10 points for every $1 you spend in-store or online, enjoy a treat on your birthday, get exclusive savings, and be the first to know about the latest deals - you’re a VIP now.

Rue21 Credit Card: Consider the Rue21 credit card. Not only do you get $10 off when you sign up, but you also get free shipping and surprise cardholder perks. You automatically become a rewards member too, but this time, instead of being a VIP member you get boosted to an Elite member. This means you can earn 15 points for every dollar you spend. And that birthday treat gets an upgrade too.

Shop the Sale: The sale section is a great place to grab a bargain. In fact, there are many items under $5! With over 70% off selected tops, knitwear, leggings, and more - you won’t want to miss out. It’s so affordable that you could create a whole new wardrobe! Items are available in the men’s, women's, plus size, and accessories categories. Don’t delay, those bargains won’t be around for long.

Free Shipping Option: When your order exceeds $50 at Rue21 you are eligible for free standard shipping. Order total under $50? No problem, standard shipping costs $7.95. Need your items faster? Opt for 2-day shipping for $17.95. And if you need that outfit for something special the next day, select overnight shipping for $25.95.

