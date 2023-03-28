FAQs

Can I coupon stack at Rue La La? You can only use one coupon per order at Rue La La. Right now, Rue La La does not accept coupon stacking. We’d recommend placing two separate orders if you have product-specific promo codes. This way you’ll still be able to use both discounts.

Does Rue La La have free shipping? Rue La La has free shipping when you sign up for Rue30 or Rue365. You can pay $9.99 for Rue30 and get 30 days of free shipping on your orders. Rue365 costs $50 a year and gives you unlimited free shipping. Standard shipping usually costs $9.99 at Rue La La.

Can I get a $15 credit to my Rue La La account? Yes. Rue La La has a current promotion where you can get $15 for simply signing up for SMS messages. It’s completely free to join. Rue La La will credit your account with the $15 to use on your next order. Make sure to use the account credit before its expiration date as otherwise, you will lose the credit you earned!

What can I do if my Rue La La promo code is not working? You can usually use one of our Rue La La promo codes without a problem. However, if you do find your code is not working then it’s best to double-check that your item and minimum total amount meet the criteria. We’d also recommend double-checking you have entered the promo code correctly, with no errors.

What is the returns policy at Rue La La? Rue La La accepts 30-day returns. They offer free 30-day returns if you are happy to accept a Rue La La credit as a refund. Returns will cost $9.99 for a refund to the original card.

Hints and tips

Sign up for a Membership - When you shop at Rue La La, you will first need to sign up for a membership. All you need to do is give your email address. Simply visit the Rue La La homepage and a sign-up box should appear. Once you sign up for Rue La La, you can then start shopping their sales.

You’ll be able to shop up to 70% off on ‘Style Steals’ with new membership exclusives as well as all their limited-time offers and promotions. It’s completely free to sign up and access Rue La La. We’d recommend agreeing to email promotions and double-checking they won’t end up in your spam folder. Rue La La usually has limited-time sales so this way you won’t miss any promotions.

30 Days of Shipping for Less - You can get your shipping at Rue La La for less when you sign up for Rue30®. This costs $9.99 and you’ll get 30 days of free shipping. It’s worth knowing that standard shipping usually costs $9.99 anyway.

Even though you do have to pay for shipping, any orders do not cost any extra shipping-wise. Unfortunately, this is not available for addresses in Alaska or Hawaii. We’d recommend checking the terms and conditions before signing up for Rue30®.

There is also Rue365 and Expedited shipping options available. You can find more information on shipping on the Rue La La website.

Shop the Clearance Sales - Simply go to the Rue La La site to start browsing their sales. The whole website is designed to be a sale of the best brands, so you don’t even need to search for a ‘Sale’ section.

Rue La La prefers to call their sales ‘Boutiques’. Each Boutique usually has limited-time discounts on specific products or brands. You can shop the sale by going to the Rue La La homepage and choosing a Boutique.

It’s also simple to shop the men, women, or kids sales by visiting this page. We’ll post all the newest sales and clearance deals here, so you can easily shop the discounts.

Refer A Friend to Rue La La - Are you looking to save even more when ordering from Rue La La? If you love shopping at Rue La La, then you can always refer a friend. You can both save on your designer clothing with this promotion.

You can refer a friend by sharing your referral link on social media or sending it to them. Your friend will need to sign up using the link and then place their first order. Rue La La will then give you $10 off your next order with them.

Save with Social Media - Stay updated with the newest Rue La La promotions by following their social media. You can follow Rue La La on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You’ll then be able to see sale notifications and be more likely to know when your favorite brands go on sale.

You can find sales and deals from brands such as Dior, Rebecca Taylor, and Tommy Bahama. You’ll also be able to see free outfit inspiration and the Rue La La team’s shoe wishlists.

How to use your Rue La La promo code