FAQs

Does Shopbop Offer Free Shipping? Shopbop offers a couple of free shipping options for their customers. Because Shopbop has an affiliation with Amazon, syncing your account with Amazon will unlock free 2-day shipping for eligible Amazon Prime products. Other purchases made on the website come with free 1 to 3-day shipping with paid options to upgrade to faster shipping.

Does Shopbop Do Student Discounts? As of writing, Shopbop does not offer any form of student discount. This is subject to change in the future but right now students must pay the same rate as other customers. That said, there are plenty of ways you can save on your purchase so be sure to explore the other options on this page.

Does Shopbop Have a Newsletter? Shopbop has an optional free newsletter that customers can sign up for. This will keep you up to date on any upcoming sales and events throughout the year. You can also receive exclusive offers and coupons on various products across the website. You can always opt out of the Shopbop newsletter at any time.

How Often Does Shopbop Have Sales? Shopbop features sales throughout the year—often around holidays and as part of special events. But if a sale isn’t going on while you’re looking to shop, check out the dedicated sales section on the Shopbop website. This page is reserved for everything sitewide listed at a discount or otherwise part of a clearance event.

Does Shopbop Offer Free Returns? Shopbop has a free 15-day return policy. The 15-day countdown starts as soon as the item is marked as delivered by the carrier. Some items are labeled with “Finale Sale. Cannot be returned.” These products are not eligible for the 15-day return policy so be sure to double-check your purchase before you check out in case you may need to return the item.

Hints and Tips

Keeping up with the latest fashion must-haves is easy enough if you’re perusing Shopbop but there’s no need to spend more than you have to. These tips and tricks can help you save some money on your order so you can avoid paying full price.

Look for Sales at Shopbop: Another quick way to save money without too many extra steps is to look for a good sale. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. However, the Shopbop website also has a dedicated sales section devoted to products on the website that are marked down or part of a clearance special.

Download the Shopbop Mobile App: Shopbop has a mobile app that you can use to both browse the storefront and complete orders. Just downloading the mobile app will net you a coupon for 15% off your first order. The discount applies to most products on their website with a few exceptions for some brands. You can read the details and terms for the mobile app coupon at the Shopbop website.

Sign Up for Shopbop Rewards: If you find yourself to be a regular customer at Shopbop, it would be a worthy investment to sign up for Shopbop Rewards. The more you spend, the more points you earn toward various reward tiers. Shopbop Reward members also get notified of upcoming sales and new products before anyone else. Signing up is free and comes with a selection of perks including exclusive discounts and birthday rewards. To join Shopbop Rewards, create a Shopbop account and visit the Yours Truly Shopbop Rewards page.

Join the Shopbop Newsletter for Email Updates: Staying in the loop by signing up for the Shopbop newsletter is a great way to keep up with upcoming sales. Members of the newsletter also receive exclusive offers and coupons making it a great option for regular customers looking to save money in the long run.

How to use a Shopbop coupon

Using a Shopbop promo code is fairly straightforward and works like most other online stores. As long as the promo code you’ve chosen is valid for your purchase, it will instantly take the cost of your cart down.

1. Add the items you want to purchase to your cart. On Shopbop, this is referred to as a shopping bag.

2. Open the shopping bag, or cart, to get to the checkout screen.

3. On the right-hand side of the checkout screen, look for a section titled “Promo Code”.

4. Enter your promo code in the empty field.

5. Click Apply.

6. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. You can now complete the checkout.

What we recommend buying from Shopbop

Shopbop definitely has a little bit of everything in a range of styles thanks to its wide selection of designers. Whether you’re looking for something simple or a statement piece to accent your wardrobe, there’s plenty to find over at Shopbop. We’ve recommended quite a few products from Shopbop over the years and there’s no sign of that changing in the near future.

When it comes to seasonal items like spring bomber jackets , Shopbop has proven to be an excellent source for cozy contenders. We also tend to look to Shopbop for basic things you can build outfits around like black jeans or leggings. Overall, its wide variety of stock makes it a worthwhile shop for just about anything.