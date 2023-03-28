FAQs

What are the shipping options available at The Paper Store? At The Paper Store, there are two main shipping options available for you to choose from. standard shipping will take 5-10 working days and is free on all orders over $75. For orders that are under $75, standard shipping will cost $7.99. If you’d prefer something more speedy, you can choose express shipping which will take 1-3 working days and costs $19.99-$24.99. If this doesn’t quite work for you, you can also opt to pick up your order from a store for free. If you choose this option, you should receive an email notifying you when your order is ready to be picked up. Please note that you’ll need to bring a valid ID form.

Can I track my order from The Paper Store? Yes, you can. Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll receive a confirmation email containing your tracking information. Simply click the tracking link in your email to find out more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. The Paper Store advise that you allow up to 3-4 working days for your tracking information to be available for you to use.

What payment methods are available at The Paper Store? At The Paper Store, there are several payment methods available for you to choose from at the checkout stage. They accept payments from major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. They also accept alternative payment methods such as PayPal.

What is the returns policy at The Paper Store? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase from The Paper Store, you can return it. At The Paper Store, they have a 45-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 45 days after your date of purchase to return your order. All orders must be returned in their original condition, in their original packaging, and will all tags intact, for you to receive a full refund. For more information regarding individual returns, head over to the Returns FAQs section on The Paper Store website.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

If you’d like to keep up to date with all of the latest news and new and exciting product releases, make sure to sign up to The Paper Store newsletter using your email. When you do, you’ll be notified of the best offers, and you’ll get early access to deals to help save yourself some cash on high-quality bits and pieces! What’s more, when you sign up, you can get 10% off if you’re a new customer!

Sale Section:

The next time you find yourself casually scrolling through The Paper Store website, in search for something that might catch your eye, why not check out the sale section first? When you shop the sale, you’ll be able to find some of the highest-quality items, at fantastic discounted prices that your wallet is sure to love. So, whether it’s a graduation charm bracelet to celebrate your recent accomplishment, a pair of ribbed knit joggers so you can chill out in fashion, or a cute patterned cooler bag so you can keep your snacks cool on a hot summer day, you’ll find something just right for you, at affordable prices!

Key-Worker Discount:

Whether you’re looking for something to spruce up your space at home, a new item of jewelry to make yourself feel special, or a fragrant bath bomb set for an at-home pamper night, sometimes it can be hard to find something within your budget. Luckily for you, at The Paper Store, they have a 10% key-worker discount (this includes medical professionals, nurses, and teachers) which means you can treat yourself to a little something to reward yourself for all of your hard work, without having to break the bank. Simply verify your key-worker status using ID.me and enjoy your savings!

Gifts Under $25:

If you’ve got a birthday coming up or something to celebrate, and you’re looking for a luxury gift that your special someone is sure to love, without having to splash your cash, check out the gift section for gifts under $25. When you do, you’ll be able to shop for fantastic gift ideas, from silk scrunchie sets so you can wear your hair up in style and a relaxing gel eye mask to soothe tired eyes, to a pair of classic knit gloves to keep your hands toasty in the colder months, and a timeless BFF beaded bracelet to mark your friendship. If you’re unsure what your nearest and dearest might like, fear not! At The Paper Store, they also sell e-gift cards, which are a wonderful alternative where you can give someone the gift of treating themselves to a little something, at a fraction of the price. What’s more, they will be sent immediately, so if you’re after a last-minute gift, it works great too!

How to Use Your The Paper Store Promo Code