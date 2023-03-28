FAQs

How can I get free shipping at True Religion? You can enjoy free ground shipping on orders of over $150 at True Religion. If your order is less than this, Economy Shipping costs $10. Your order should be shipped within 8-10 working days with Economy Shipping. You can also check this page for the occasional free shipping promo code for orders less than $150.

Does True Religion have a student discount? Are you enrolled as a student? You can get 15% off your orders at True Religion with their student discount. Whether you’re looking for new staple jeans or a backpack for class, you shop for less as a student. If your order is $150, you can get 15% off and free shipping too. To find your student discount, simply go to the True Religion ‘Student Discount’ page. You can then sign into your Student Beans account to confirm your student ID. Once you’ve logged into your account, you should be able to see your student coupon code.

Can I get 15% off at True Religion? If you would like 15% off your first order, then make sure you’re signed up for the True Religion newsletter. You will need to give your preferred email address to be sent your 15% off coupon. If you’ve already placed an order with True Religion, then you might be able to find a 15% off promo code on our page.

What is the best coupon at True Religion? The best coupon code changed throughout the year, depending on the promotions True Religion has at the time. We regularly update this page with the latest sales and promo codes so make sure to bookmark it. There are popular promo codes but we’d recommend checking which code suits your order best too for the best savings.

Hints and tips

Email Discount - If you’re looking for a coupon code for your first order, it’s simple to get one. All you need to do is sign up for the True Religion newsletter and you can get 15% off your order. True Religion should prompt you with the email sign-up box when you visit their website for the first time.

If you can’t see the sign-up box, then scroll down to the footer of the website page. There should be an email sign-up box there where you can enter your email address and choose your marketing preferences. You can always click on the relevant newsletter sign-up code on this page too.

True Religion Sales - Are you loving the True Religion styles but on a budget? You can save on premium denim and athleisure from true Religion when you shop their Sales section.

You can shop for men’s, women’s, or kid’s sales at True Religion. It’s simple to navigate the sale section by product type too. If you’re looking for denim jeans for less, make sure to check the ‘Denim Under $99’ page for a true saving. You can sometimes even find sale items with an extra 50-60% off their original sale price.

Some bestselling previous items included in the sales have been:

Becca Big T Stitch Bootcut Jean - 57% off

Crystal Alumini Logo Zip Hoodie - 58% off

True Leather Wallet - 57% off

Lucky Draws - If you’re feeling in a lucky mood, why not use one of the True Religion lucky draws? You can sometimes find these promotions when you go to the True Religion homepage, as they should automatically pop-up. We’ve previously seen features such as ‘Spin to Win’ or ‘Pick A Card’.

If these features don’t immediately appear, we’d recommend opening the True Religion website again in your browser. You can always check this page too for a True Religion promo code.

Seasonal Sales - Shop the seasonal sales at True Religion for savings on stylish streetwear and the latest denim styles. When you shop during seasonal times, you’ll find some of the strongest percentage discounts.

Black Friday is one of the main sales events at True Religion. Last year, we saw discounts of up to 50% off sitewide so we’re expecting similar promotions this November. Other seasonal sales dates include Holiday deals, Cyber Monday, and Warehouse Flash sales. If you’re happy to shop in person, you can also attend one of their infamous True Religion Sample Sales too.

Make sure to sign up for the newsletter so you don’t miss out on sale notifications. We’ll also post all the latest sales and promotions right here too.

Keep Social - Are you a social media person? If you love scrolling for the latest deals on Instagram, then it’s worth following True Religion on their social media pages. When you follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, you’ll be kept updated on their latest flash sales and new products.

One of the best things about following their social media is the chance to enter competitions. Previous competitions included a design your t-shirt contest and a ‘True On You’ competition. This last competition asked for photos of True Religion customers in their jeans, with the hashtag #TrueOnYou. The winner was given a $500 gift card to spend at True Religion.

How to use your True Religion promo code