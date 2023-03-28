FAQs

Does Urban Outfitters offer free shipping? Urban Outfitters offers free standard shipping for purchases made on their website. If you’re in a hurry, you can always opt for expedited shipping. However, the upgraded shipping options will incur a fee. The best way to save a little money on shipping is to choose the standard shipping option and wait for your order.

Does Urban Outfitters offer free returns? You can submit returns to Urban Outfitters but at a cost. Most items can be returned but will incur a $5 restocking fee. If you aren’t sure whether or not your purchase is eligible for a refund, you can always reach out to Urban Outfitters customer support.

Does Urban Outfitters do student discounts? Urban Outfitters offers student discounts throughout the year for university students. Signing up is free and will net students 10% off of their order. This is a great way to avoid paying full price on your order but only applies to students.

Does Urban Outfitters have a newsletter? Users can sign up for Urban Outfitter’s free newsletter. It’s an email-based subscription that keeps you up to date on upcoming sales, promos, and new products. Sometimes members also receive exclusive offers and discounts. You can sign up by entering your email address at the bottom of Urban Outfitters homepage.

How often does Urban Outfitters have sales? You can find sales at Urban Outfitters periodically throughout the year. Sometimes they pop up around holidays. If you don’t feel like waiting, you can always check out the sales section on the website. This page is dedicated to all of the products currently listed at a discount. You can browse the items on sale or sort them by department to find what you’re looking for faster.

Before you complete your next purchase at Urban Outfitters, check back here and look through our tips and tricks. These tips are guaranteed to help you save a little on your next order. Most of these tips work for one time shoppers but there are a few here, as well, for regular customers to take advantage of.

Follow Urban Outfitters on social media: You can also follow Urban Outfitters on social media. This is another way to stay informed of any sales or upcoming offers. They have profiles on a few different social media platforms so you can choose one that works best for you. Scroll to the bottom of the Urban Outfitters website to find the list of social media profiles.

Become a UO Rewards Member: Urban Outfitters has a program called UO Rewards. This is a point-based program that lets users accumulate points that can be applied to future purchases in the form of discounts. Every time you make a purchase, the amount of money you spend corresponds with the amount of points you receive. The program is free to sign up for and definitely worth it if you’re a repeat customer.

Promo codes work at Urban Outfitters like most other retailers. As long as the code is valid, you can apply it to your purchase and complete the order at a new discounted rate. The best place to find promo codes is here at Marie Claire. We update this page regularly with the best promo codes as soon as we find them.