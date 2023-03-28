FAQs

Does Woman Within have free shipping orders? Sadly, Woman Within does not offer any free shipping even for minimum order totals. However, you might find a free shipping promotion on their homepage or by browsing our promo codes. It’s worth noting standard shipping starts at a reasonable $6.99 for orders between $0-$19. If you’re signed up for the Woman Within credit card you should get free shipping four times each year.

Can I stack promo codes at Woman Within? Woman Within does not usually allow more than one coupon code on each order. You might occasionally be able to find some coupons which allow two codes. Be sure to double-check the terms and conditions of your promo code for more information.

Does Woman Within have first-order discounts? Yes. You’ll be able to get 40% off your first order when you sign up for Woman Within emails. However, the 40% off is on the highest-priced item only and not the order total. Alternatively, you can shop the Clearance page for strong discounts on your first order.

Does Woman Within have student discounts? No. The plus-sized clothing brand does not currently give any student discounts. Students can still save on their wardrobes by shopping in the Clearance section. You can usually save up to 50% on Woman Within clothing, including bestselling styles. Make sure to check this Marie Claire page for regular promo codes and savings too.

How can I get a Woman Within catalog? You can request a free Woman Within catalog by going to their website and scrolling to the website footer. You should see a ‘Request a Catalog’ section where you can click ‘Learn More’. From there, you can give your marketing preferences and home address to be kept updated on the latest styles from Woman Within.

Hints and tips

Sign Up for Emails

A simple way to save on your first order at Woman Within is by signing up with your email address. You’ll be sent a coupon for 40% off your highest-priced item in your first order. For this promotion, simply go to the homepage and scroll to the email-sign up box. You can then type your preferred email address and click ‘Sign Up’. Once you’ve done this, you should be able to use your 40% off. You’ll also be sent the latest fashion trends, promotions, and sale notifications. If you prefer, you can always sign up for text notifications instead.

Check the Sale

Woman Within is well-known for its affordability and regular savings. However, it’s always a good idea to check the sale page before shopping for full-priced clothing. You can usually find a great deal on the same styles and clothing you love. Woman Within has had previous percentage discounts of up to 75% in their sale. You can shop the sale by product type, size, or brand. You can also sort the Clearance by promotions such as ‘Final Sale’ or ‘New Markdowns’.

Mix & Match

Are you upgrading your wardrobe with a few staple pieces? It might be worth noting that Woman Within has regular ‘Mix & Match’ promotions. These are a great way to save if you’re buying more than one item. Previous promotions have included 3 for $36 on selected products included in the promotion. One of the best things about these promotions is you can add choose different product types. This means you can even add a whole outfit to your wardrobe for less. With tops, jeans, cargo pants, or dresses, there are plenty of styles and colors to choose from.

Credit Card Savings

If you shop at Woman Within regularly, it could be worth signing up for a Woman Within Credit Card. Woman Within will send you $10 off your first purchase with a credit card. However, you will need to spend $25 or more to qualify for this promotion. When you’ve been sent your first billing statement, they’ll also send you another $10 bonus. You’ll also be able to get a birthday discount, free shipping four times each year, and exclusive coupons.

Shop Seasonal Sales

Some of the best times for savings are during seasonal sales events. These can include Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and end-of-season sales. Woman Within is well-known for its seasonal sales, such as its Spring Shoe Sale. This sale has price drops of up to 50% off over 100 shoes, including bestsellers and top brands. Last year, the Black Friday sale also had 50% off selected clothing.

Beat the Clock

Do you love searching social media for fashion sales? Then it could be worth following Woman Within on Instagram or Facebook. You’ll find new products and sales updates. They sometimes post a ‘‘Beat the Clock’ promotion that gives you bigger discounts the earlier you shop in the day. These discounts have been 50% off, 45% off, and 40% off depending on when you place your order. Be sure to follow them so you can be the first to know about promotions.

How to use your Woman Within promo code