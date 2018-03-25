Best Tweets About Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes Interview

Tonight, 60 Minutes is airing its interview with Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who had an alleged affair with Donald Trump. CBS is expecting viewers to tune in in record numbers for "the first and only television interview in which she speaks about the alleged relationship."

President Trump’s lawyers are threatening Stormy Daniels with financial ruin, saying she has to pay $1M every time she violates her agreement to stay silent about an alleged affair Mr. Trump denies. But that didn't stop her for coming on @60Minutes. https://t.co/jTK7Lkso2E pic.twitter.com/eQPRuYSFcU — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2018

Here, the best tweets about the interview:

Any ideas what stunt he will pull tonight to distract from @StormyDaniels 60 minutes interview? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 25, 2018

-24 Hours Until Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes! pic.twitter.com/WpKWxJ5AAc — Myriam🏔 (@maximusmom22) March 25, 2018

I think that #60Minutes needs to get the ghost of Andy Rooney to do commentary at the end of Anderson Cooper’s interview w/ Stormy Daniels tonight. I can totally hear it in my head #SundayMorning #MeetThePress #CNNSOTU #ThisWeek #AMJoy #Trump pic.twitter.com/vloRb5SRmw — Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) March 25, 2018

In case you needed a visual #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/0xh11qIWrH — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) March 25, 2018

Within five minutes of 60 Minutes..



One. Trump told #StormyDaniels that she “reminded him of his daughter” Two. Trump and Melania sleeep in separate rooms

Three. She was not or ever physically attracted to Trump

Four. Trump was raw dogging it.



Y’all’s 45th. — Dani Kwateng-Clark (@danikwateng) March 25, 2018

“I don’t have a million dollars. You didn’t even buy me breakfast.” #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/7Htpd2VfOH — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) March 25, 2018

Forget the affair, if I were Melania Trump I would be LIVID that my husband was risking my health by having unprotected sex with a porn star. #StormyDaniels #60Minutes — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 25, 2018

Reminder for anyone about to disparage sex workers during this #StormyDaniels interview: Don’t. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) March 25, 2018

A porn star says on national TV that she spanked our president during their sexual affair and it'll probably not even end up in the top 10 stories of the week. #StormyDaniels — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 25, 2018

So according to this #StormyDaniels interview, you get Trump to respect you by spanking his butt with a magazine. Muslims, women, black people, DACA recipients, journalists, intelligence community, allies, judges, immigrants...you know what to do. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 25, 2018

Just watching 60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/AVJ6NAQoI4 — ALT DOJ (@ALT_DOJ) March 25, 2018

I just talked to my mom who is in the Eastern time zone right now and she's literally going to hold her phone up to the TV during 60 Minutes so I can watch the Stormy Daniels interview with her as it airs. #StormyDanielsDay — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 25, 2018

Plus, twitter was NOT happy about the NCAA basketball game going into overtime and delaying the interview:

