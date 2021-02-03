'Firefly Lane' Season 2: Everything We Know

In most soapy, emotional, roller-coaster-y TV shows—think Virgin River, This Is Us, etc.—the tumultuous relationship at the core of the series is a romantic one. We spend episode after episode watching two people fall in love, be driven apart, and find their way back to each other against all odds—with that cycle often repeating multiple times throughout each season. It's incredibly refreshing, then, to see Netflix's newest heartwarming drama, Firefly Lane, put a gentle twist on this genre by focusing instead on the just as tumultuous relationship between two best friends across more than 30 years.



The series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as the adult versions of Tully and Kate, respectively, who have been inseparable since they became neighbors on the titular Firefly Lane in eighth grade. The first season's 10 episodes span the ensuing decades, jumping around from the early days of their friendship in the 1970s, to their college years during the 1980s, to their midlife crises in the early 2000s. It's an ode to the power and resiliency of female friendship, yes, but it's also just incredibly addicting TV—good luck not speeding through all 10 hours in one sitting!

Of course, with those midlife crises come even more drama, and though the first season of Firefly Lane seems at first to be ending with Tully and Kate having rebuilt their friendship to be stronger than ever, that illusion is shattered in a cryptic confrontation in the last few seconds of the finale episode. Here's what that might mean for future episodes of the show.

Has Firefly Lane been renewed for a second season?

Though Netflix hasn't officially given it the green light, a second season seems likely. For one thing, season one didn't get to every bit of drama that happens in its source material, the bestselling book of the same name by Kristin Hannah. For another, Hannah's book has a sequel, Fly Away, meaning there's plenty more content to mine for future seasons of the show. Plus, with the combined star power of Heigl and Chalke, Hannah's status as a beloved author, and the general lovability of the show, there's a good chance Firefly Lane will find itself sitting squarely in the Netflix top 10 for quite a while after its release, which typically sends the streaming service rushing to produce as many more episodes as people will watch.

For what it's worth, Heigl is more than ready to step back into Tully's shoes for at least another season or two—and her opinion definitely holds plenty of sway at Netflix due to her star status and executive producer credit on Firefly Lane. She recently told the Washington Post that she has her "fingers, toes, everything crossed" that the series ends up getting at least three seasons.

When would season two be released?

Of course, production schedules will depend on COVID protocols, the actors' schedules, and how quickly the show's writers can churn out another batch of scripts, but it's possible that a second season of Firefly Lane could arrive about a year after the first. The show received its initial series order in February 2019, started casting over the summer, and filmed between September 2019 and January 2020. So, with the cast already in place and the writers probably already planning out the next season's storylines, it wouldn't be surprising if the cast and crew are able to churn out 10 more hours within the next year, just in time for an early 2022 debut.

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl in Firefly Lane Netflix

What would season two of Firefly Lane be about?

Right off the bat, we'll need new episodes of the series to answer all of the many (many) unresolved questions that were left hanging at the end of season one. To name a few: What happened to Johnny? Will Tully get a new show? Will Kate agree to go back to working with her? And, most importantly, whose funeral was that?

Beyond wrapping up all of these cliffhangers, a lot of Hannah's Firefly Lane novel was left out of season one of the onscreen adaptation, so a second season will likely focus on exploring those storylines. Easily the most significant of the missing plot points is the death of a very important character, which dominates the end of Hannah's novel, then drives the plot of the entire sequel, Fly Away. No spoilers here on whether it's the same death that caused a confrontation at the funeral in the season one finale, but either way, you'll want to prepare for an even more intense season two.

