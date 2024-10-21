32 Celebrity Podcasts Worth Listening To
These shows feature famous faces discussing everything from how their hit sitcom got made to existential questions.
Whether you always have a podcast playing in your headphones or have yet to get into them, celebrity podcasts can be surefire entertainment. In recent years, pods have become increasingly popular among A-listers, and they can be fun, organic ways for fans to engage with their favorite stars.
The best celebrity podcasts feature musicians, actors, comedians, and writers talking about something they're passionate about, including everything from mental health to deep dives into the comedy series they used to star in. We've been blessed with many celebrity podcasts—some still airing and including many episodes spanning several seasons. Below, find the 32 best celebrity podcasts you should be listening to.
'All There Is'
This podcast is a must-listen if you have lost someone important. Anderson Cooper lost his mother and began the podcast while he was packing up her apartment; his ruminations on the subject have included celebrity guests like Andrew Garfield and Whoopi Goldberg, and every single story is moving.
'The Bald and the Beautiful'
Many fierce, bold personalities have appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race, but not every contestant on the hit reality show has had breakout careers like drag stars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. The two are an incredible comedic duo, and they bring on various guests from the drag world for some of the best banter ever.
'Best Friends'
There are few better dynamic duos than comedian/actor Nicole Byer and Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata. Much like it sounds, the besties get together and riff on random topics, but their chemistry is a pure delight.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
'Broad Ideas'
Sometimes it's just fun to listen to two best friends chat, you know? In this case, the two BFFs are Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, and their chats can often run towards The OC (which is a fun throwback if you loved the iconic teen show). And they have awesome celeb guests!
'Celebrity Memoir Book Club'
This one's a bit of a cheat—Ashley Hamilton and Claire Parker are not celebrities, per se—but their podcast has covered all celebrity memoirs. From Jennifer Lopez to Alec Baldwin to Prince Harry, if your favorite celebrity wrote a book, they read it already and have the CliffsNotes version to share (plus plenty of wit and snark as a bonus).
'Comedy Bang Bang'
Largely considered one of the best improv podcasts ever, Comedy Bang Bang launched back in 2009. Actor and comedian Scott Aukerman hosts guests in a roundtable format. There are games, songs, and conversation, with very funny and very famous people guesting.
'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend'
Conan O'Brien was made for podcasting. His naturally comedic sensibility, grace, and empathy make him an exceptional podcast host. And because he's been in show business for so long, he has some pretty incredible friends/guests.
'David Tennant Does a Podcast'
If you have ever heard or watched an interview with David Tennant, you'll immediately be drawn in by his sweetness and charisma. Thus, he makes for a perfect podcaster (and it'll be a joy to have his voice in your ears), with guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, and Staged costar/BFF Michael Sheen.
'The Deep Dive'
Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael are best friends, actors, and comedians, so it's a winning combination when they're in a room together (sometimes with famous friends). Never have you ever had more fun hearing about motherhood, their careers, and L.A.
'Dua Lipa: At Your Service'
If you know anything about Dua Lipa, you know the pop star has a great vibe and a natural curiosity. What makes her a great interviewee also makes her a great interviewer; conversations on her podcast with greats like Tim Cook and Billie Eilish get surprisingly candid.
'Garbage World'
Even if you don't like the various Real Housewives, Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider do—and they're happy to tell you all about it. The show has changed platforms and names (from "Bitch Sess" to "Garbage World") but has a big back catalog—which is great because there's a lot of TV to catch up on.
'The High Life'
If you feel you're missing some Ricki Lake in your life—and you are, trust us—her podcast about midlife is a treat for the ears. If you are not currently dealing with menopause (or will in the future), don't be deterred, because the conversations are broad and fun.
'How Did This Get Made?'
If you've ever watched a terrible movie and thought, Wow, how did this movie even get made? then you're the perfect audience for this podcast. It began in 2010, and Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas have offered thoughts on countless good-bad movies, from the past and today.
'Las Culturistas'
"Culture consultants" actor Matt Rogers and Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang host Las Culturistas. They have impressively funny—and sometimes incredibly prescient—thoughts about pop culture.
'The Last Soviet'
Did you know that Lance Bass of *NSYNC fame is a Russian-trained astronaut and made a podcast about the thrilling story of a real-life cosmonaut? It's a quick few episodes detailing the true tale of Sergei Krikalev, who was in space during the dissolution of the Soviet Union and had to wait a long time to return home.
'LaVar Burton Reads'
All the fans of Reading Rainbow, unite! The star of the '80s and '90s television show in which Burton used to read children's books has a podcast meant for everyone. He reads short stories of all sorts, including eerie thrillers from Stephen King and moving pieces by Toni Morrison, in an incredibly immersive way.
'Life Is Short'
Aside from the obvious pun (Life Is Short is hosted by Justin Long, get it?), this podcast is easy to listen to and features a huge back catalog. Long is interested in how we make the most of our lives, and the various guests—including other celebrities—have interesting thoughts about it.
'Lovett or Leave It'
If you're fascinated by politics, you should join Jon Lovett (a former Barack Obama speechwriter and comedian) and his celebrity guests. They hilariously break down the goings-on in D.C. The guest list is impressive, from comedians like Kumail Nanjiani to acting legend and activist Jane Fonda.
'Minnie Questions'
Actor Minnie Driver questions everything in her podcast—and, as a sweet, reassuring, funny presence, the listeners are along for the ride. The show features an array of guests, from Olympians to musicians to novelists to chefs. So if you, too, have questions, give this a listen.
'Newcomers'
This will not be the only time funny ladies Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer are on this list, but this is a nice introduction if you're unfamiliar. A lot of cultural touchstones—from the Marvel movies and sports films—are completely foreign to our hosts, so we listen as they experience them for the first time (and have hilarious thoughts about it).
'Office Ladies'
If you ever wanted to hear the woman who played Pam and Angela (Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey) on The Office break down episodes, what are you waiting for? Office Ladies is right there for you! If you don't know the show, you're due to watch the cult-loved sitcom, and if you start at the beginning of the podcast, you can rewatch with the former stars.
'Parks and Recollection'
Several podcasts take you back to a classic show you loved—including rewatching and commenting upon old episodes—and this Parks and Recreation podcast features Jim O’Heir who played Jerry Gergich and writer Greg Levine reminiscing on the feel-good hit. Throughout the show, there are also a bunch of guest appearances from former cast members.
'Renegades: Born in the USA'
You almost can't believe it: Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen once had a podcast! The icons and good friends have conversations about their lives, what they love, and their thoughts about the world. It's good stuff.
'Scam Goddess'
If you're unfamiliar with Laci Mosley, comedian and actor on shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, you'll find her podcast an unexpected delight. Scam Goddess, unsurprisingly, covers scams, rackets, hoodwinks, and general frauds both past and present—and it's fascinating.
'The Smartest Man in the World'
You may remember Greg Proops from the improv series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, but if not, know he's a very funny comedian. According to the podcast, he's (allegedly) smarter than you. In actuality, he brings on special guests onto the pod to discuss all manner of events (current or otherwise).
'Smartless'
Here, friends and comedic actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett get together to talk about life. Smartless covers a surprising breadth of topics and always has an impressive, A-list roster of guests, as one host reveals a secret guest to the other two at the start of the episode.
'Thanks Dad'
You can file this under "Wow, I can't believe this brilliant idea has never been done before, but I'm so glad we have it now." SNL cast member Ego Nwodim has self-professed daddy issues, and invites guests to chat and be her "Dad for the Day."
'Unqualified'
The ostensible point of Anna Faris' podcast is that the actor is "unqualified," but the actual gist is that she sits down with famous friends and quietly asks them about their lives and work. Thanks to Faris' general sweet demeanor, the listening experience is quite soothing.
'We Can Do Hard Things'
Bestselling author Glennon Doyle, her sister Amanda, and her wife and soccer superstar Abby Wambach launched a popular podcast. They discuss, with deep, personal candor, and sometimes special celebrity guests, how to manage all of the challenges in our lives.
'Why Won't You Date Me?'
Starting in 2017, Nicole Byer has been trying to answer the question at the helm of this podcast's title. But since then, the show has morphed into a free-for-all discussion of love, relationships, sex, and everything in between, with celebrity guests being honest in sometimes shocking ways.
'Wiser Than Me'
It's hard to think of a more reliably funny person than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. On this fairly hilarious but also largely wholesome and thought-provoking podcast, Louis-Dreyfus interviews women older than she is about life and aging. Guests have included Julie Andrews, Patti Smith, and Jane Fonda.
'WTF'
WTF With Marc Maron is one of the original hit podcasts, with episodes dating back to 2009. Standup comedian Marc Maron brings on a plethora of wide-ranging guests, and discussion can range from the farcical to the deeply sad and personal. Its depth and breadth are what has given it such longevity.
Katherine’s a contributing syndications editor at Marie Claire who covers fashion, culture, and lifestyle. In her role, she writes stories that are syndicated by MSN and other outlets. She’s been a full-time freelancer for over a decade and has had roles with Cosmopolitan (where she covered lifestyle, culture, and fashion SEO content) and Bustle (where she was their movies and culture writer). She has bylines in New York Times, Parents, InStyle, Refinery29, and elsewhere. Her work has also been syndicated by ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, Good Housekeeping, and Women’s Health, among others. In addition to her stories reaching millions of readers, content she's written and edited has qualified for a Bell Ringer Award and received a Communicator Award.
Katherine has a BA in English and art history from the University of Notre Dame and an MA in art business from the Sotheby's Institute of Art (with a focus on marketing/communications). She covers a wide breadth of topics: she's written about how to find the very best petite jeans, how sustainable travel has found its footing on Instagram, and what it's like to be a professional advice-giver in the modern world. Her personal essays have run the gamut from learning to dress as a queer woman to navigating food allergies as a mom. She also has deep knowledge of SEO/EATT, affiliate revenue, commerce, and social media; she regularly edits the work of other writers. She speaks at writing-related events and podcasts about freelancing and journalism, mentors students and other new writers, and consults on coursework. Currently, Katherine lives in Boston with her husband and two kids, and you can follow her on Instagram. If you're wondering about her last name, it’s “I go to dinner,” not “Her huge ego,” but she responds to both.
-
Kaia Gerber's Minimalist Look Is the Epitome of "Less Is More" Dressing
She wore an LBD and not much else.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Kate Is Preparing for a Halloween Break With Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales is spending some quality time with her kids this spooky season.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Pregnancy in a Perfect White T-Shirt
Her maternity style era is here.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Choreographer Kennady Schneider Helped Transform Mikey Madison Into an Expert Pole Dancer in 'Anora'
The movement consultant for the new film shares how she collaborated with the star to craft her character’s performances in the club.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
The 32 Best TV Remakes and Reboots of All Time
Bring on the nostalgia.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
32 Old Hollywood Movies You Should Rewatch
They're considered classics for a reason.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
How 'Saturday Night' Leans Into Counterculture '70s Fashion to Recreate the Original 'SNL' Cast's Threads
Costume designer Danny Glicker worked extra hard to pay homage to the debut episode’s chaotic aesthetic.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
The Cast of 'Nobody Wants This': Who Plays Who in the Netflix Rom-Com Series
Be prepared to be instantly charmed.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Nobody Wants This' Season 2: Everything We Know
We're swooning so hard for this Netflix rom-com that we're already dying for more.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
With 'My Old Ass,' Megan Park Masters the Coming-of-Age Movie
The director discusses filming her second feature starring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'The Bear' Star Liza Colón-Zayas Encourages Latinas to "Keep Believing and Vote" As She Wins First Emmy
The actress made history at the award show as the first Latina to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published