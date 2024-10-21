32 Celebrity Podcasts Worth Listening To

These shows feature famous faces discussing everything from how their hit sitcom got made to existential questions.

a split photo of stars from the best celebrity podcast round up including nicole byers and sasheer zamata and angela kinsey and jenna fischer
(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images /  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Katherine J. Igoe
By
published
in News

Whether you always have a podcast playing in your headphones or have yet to get into them, celebrity podcasts can be surefire entertainment. In recent years, pods have become increasingly popular among A-listers, and they can be fun, organic ways for fans to engage with their favorite stars.

The best celebrity podcasts feature musicians, actors, comedians, and writers talking about something they're passionate about, including everything from mental health to deep dives into the comedy series they used to star in. We've been blessed with many celebrity podcasts—some still airing and including many episodes spanning several seasons. Below, find the 32 best celebrity podcasts you should be listening to.

'All There Is'

anderson cooper wearing glasses and a black jacket promoting his podcast All there is

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This podcast is a must-listen if you have lost someone important. Anderson Cooper lost his mother and began the podcast while he was packing up her apartment; his ruminations on the subject have included celebrity guests like Andrew Garfield and Whoopi Goldberg, and every single story is moving.

LISTEN

'The Bald and the Beautiful'

drag stars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova in pink dresses and blonde wigs on stage performing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many fierce, bold personalities have appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race, but not every contestant on the hit reality show has had breakout careers like drag stars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. The two are an incredible comedic duo, and they bring on various guests from the drag world for some of the best banter ever.

LISTEN

'Best Friends'

nicole byer and sasheer zamata pose together smiling at an event promoting their podcast best friends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few better dynamic duos than comedian/actor Nicole Byer and Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata. Much like it sounds, the besties get together and riff on random topics, but their chemistry is a pure delight.

LISTEN

'Broad Ideas'

rachel bilson and olivia allen pose on a red carpet together posing for their podcast broad ideas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes it's just fun to listen to two best friends chat, you know? In this case, the two BFFs are Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, and their chats can often run towards The OC (which is a fun throwback if you loved the iconic teen show). And they have awesome celeb guests!

LISTEN

'Celebrity Memoir Book Club'

the two hosts of celebrity memoir book club posting on a carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one's a bit of a cheat—Ashley Hamilton and Claire Parker are not celebrities, per se—but their podcast has covered all celebrity memoirs. From Jennifer Lopez to Alec Baldwin to Prince Harry, if your favorite celebrity wrote a book, they read it already and have the CliffsNotes version to share (plus plenty of wit and snark as a bonus).

LISTEN

'Comedy Bang Bang'

the hosts of comedy bang bang podcast on stage at an event laughing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Largely considered one of the best improv podcasts ever, Comedy Bang Bang launched back in 2009. Actor and comedian Scott Aukerman hosts guests in a roundtable format. There are games, songs, and conversation, with very funny and very famous people guesting.

LISTEN

'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend'

conan obrien speaking on stage at an event for his podcast conan obrien needs a friend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Conan O'Brien was made for podcasting. His naturally comedic sensibility, grace, and empathy make him an exceptional podcast host. And because he's been in show business for so long, he has some pretty incredible friends/guests.

LISTEN

'David Tennant Does a Podcast'

David Tennant wears sunglasses and a black suit embellished with floral design on a red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have ever heard or watched an interview with David Tennant, you'll immediately be drawn in by his sweetness and charisma. Thus, he makes for a perfect podcaster (and it'll be a joy to have his voice in your ears), with guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, and Staged costar/BFF Michael Sheen.

LISTEN

'The Deep Dive'

Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael wearing colorful blazers and laughing on a couch together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael are best friends, actors, and comedians, so it's a winning combination when they're in a room together (sometimes with famous friends). Never have you ever had more fun hearing about motherhood, their careers, and L.A.

LISTEN

'Dua Lipa: At Your Service'

dua lipa poses on a red carpet with her auburn hair in a silver dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you know anything about Dua Lipa, you know the pop star has a great vibe and a natural curiosity. What makes her a great interviewee also makes her a great interviewer; conversations on her podcast with greats like Tim Cook and Billie Eilish get surprisingly candid.

LISTEN

'Garbage World'

casey wilson and danielle schneider wearing a pink dress and a black dress posing on an nyc street together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you don't like the various Real Housewives, Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider do—and they're happy to tell you all about it. The show has changed platforms and names (from "Bitch Sess" to "Garbage World") but has a big back catalog—which is great because there's a lot of TV to catch up on.

LISTEN

'The High Life'

ricki lake smiles and poses on a red carpet in a black wide brimmed hat and green scarf promoting The High Life

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you feel you're missing some Ricki Lake in your life—and you are, trust us—her podcast about midlife is a treat for the ears. If you are not currently dealing with menopause (or will in the future), don't be deterred, because the conversations are broad and fun.

LISTEN

'How Did This Get Made?'

podcasts - how did this get made

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever watched a terrible movie and thought, Wow, how did this movie even get made? then you're the perfect audience for this podcast. It began in 2010, and Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas have offered thoughts on countless good-bad movies, from the past and today.

LISTEN

'Las Culturistas'

matt rogers and bowen hang hold microphones on stage at an event for Las Culturistas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Culture consultants" actor Matt Rogers and Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang host Las Culturistas. They have impressively funny—and sometimes incredibly prescient—thoughts about pop culture.

LISTEN

'The Last Soviet'

lance bass of nsync posts on a red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know that Lance Bass of *NSYNC fame is a Russian-trained astronaut and made a podcast about the thrilling story of a real-life cosmonaut? It's a quick few episodes detailing the true tale of Sergei Krikalev, who was in space during the dissolution of the Soviet Union and had to wait a long time to return home.

LISTEN

'LaVar Burton Reads'

a promotional shot of lavar burton wearing a suit and tie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All the fans of Reading Rainbow, unite! The star of the '80s and '90s television show in which Burton used to read children's books has a podcast meant for everyone. He reads short stories of all sorts, including eerie thrillers from Stephen King and moving pieces by Toni Morrison, in an incredibly immersive way.

'Life Is Short'

justin long sits on a stool wearing a brown shirt and black pants smiling in a promo shot for life is short

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the obvious pun (Life Is Short is hosted by Justin Long, get it?), this podcast is easy to listen to and features a huge back catalog. Long is interested in how we make the most of our lives, and the various guests—including other celebrities—have interesting thoughts about it.

LISTEN

'Lovett or Leave It'

jon lovett doing a live talk for lovett or leave it podcast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're fascinated by politics, you should join Jon Lovett (a former Barack Obama speechwriter and comedian) and his celebrity guests. They hilariously break down the goings-on in D.C. The guest list is impressive, from comedians like Kumail Nanjiani to acting legend and activist Jane Fonda.

LISTEN

'Minnie Questions'

minnie driver wearing her brown hair down long and a light pink dress on a red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor Minnie Driver questions everything in her podcast—and, as a sweet, reassuring, funny presence, the listeners are along for the ride. The show features an array of guests, from Olympians to musicians to novelists to chefs. So if you, too, have questions, give this a listen.

LISTEN

'Newcomers'

a split photo of lauren lapkus and nicole byer newcomers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This will not be the only time funny ladies Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer are on this list, but this is a nice introduction if you're unfamiliar. A lot of cultural touchstones—from the Marvel movies and sports films—are completely foreign to our hosts, so we listen as they experience them for the first time (and have hilarious thoughts about it).

LISTEN

'Office Ladies'

jenna fischer and angela kinsey wear dresses and sit smiling next to each other while promoting the podcast office ladies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you ever wanted to hear the woman who played Pam and Angela (Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey) on The Office break down episodes, what are you waiting for? Office Ladies is right there for you! If you don't know the show, you're due to watch the cult-loved sitcom, and if you start at the beginning of the podcast, you can rewatch with the former stars.

LISTEN

'Parks and Recollection'

jim o'heir from parks and recreation smiling on a red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Several podcasts take you back to a classic show you loved—including rewatching and commenting upon old episodes—and this Parks and Recreation podcast features Jim O’Heir who played Jerry Gergich and writer Greg Levine reminiscing on the feel-good hit. Throughout the show, there are also a bunch of guest appearances from former cast members.

LISTEN

'Renegades: Born in the USA'

bruce springsteen and barack obama looking together and smiling at an event for their podcast Renegades: Born in the USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You almost can't believe it: Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen once had a podcast! The icons and good friends have conversations about their lives, what they love, and their thoughts about the world. It's good stuff.

LISTEN

'Scam Goddess'

laci mosley with headphones on doing her scam goddess podcast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're unfamiliar with Laci Mosley, comedian and actor on shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, you'll find her podcast an unexpected delight. Scam Goddess, unsurprisingly, covers scams, rackets, hoodwinks, and general frauds both past and present—and it's fascinating.

LISTEN

'The Smartest Man in the World'

podcasts - smartest man in the world

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may remember Greg Proops from the improv series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, but if not, know he's a very funny comedian. According to the podcast, he's (allegedly) smarter than you. In actuality, he brings on special guests onto the pod to discuss all manner of events (current or otherwise).

LISTEN

'Smartless'

jason bateman sean hayes and will arnett on stage at one of their live smartless events

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, friends and comedic actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett get together to talk about life. Smartless covers a surprising breadth of topics and always has an impressive, A-list roster of guests, as one host reveals a secret guest to the other two at the start of the episode.

LISTEN

'Thanks Dad'

ego nwodim smiles in a tan dress at an event promoting her thanks dad podcast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can file this under "Wow, I can't believe this brilliant idea has never been done before, but I'm so glad we have it now." SNL cast member Ego Nwodim has self-professed daddy issues, and invites guests to chat and be her "Dad for the Day."

LISTEN

'Unqualified'

anna faris poses in a shot for her podcast Unqualified

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ostensible point of Anna Faris' podcast is that the actor is "unqualified," but the actual gist is that she sits down with famous friends and quietly asks them about their lives and work. Thanks to Faris' general sweet demeanor, the listening experience is quite soothing.

LISTEN

'We Can Do Hard Things'

glennon doyle and abby wambach pose on a red carpet promoting their we can do hard things podcast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bestselling author Glennon Doyle, her sister Amanda, and her wife and soccer superstar Abby Wambach launched a popular podcast. They discuss, with deep, personal candor, and sometimes special celebrity guests, how to manage all of the challenges in our lives.

LISTEN

'Why Won't You Date Me?'

nicole byer wears a pink jump suit on stage at a why wont you date me podcast event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting in 2017, Nicole Byer has been trying to answer the question at the helm of this podcast's title. But since then, the show has morphed into a free-for-all discussion of love, relationships, sex, and everything in between, with celebrity guests being honest in sometimes shocking ways.

LISTEN

'Wiser Than Me'

julia louis dreyfus wearing glasses and a patterned skirt on stage at a wiser than me podcast event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to think of a more reliably funny person than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. On this fairly hilarious but also largely wholesome and thought-provoking podcast, Louis-Dreyfus interviews women older than she is about life and aging. Guests have included Julie Andrews, Patti Smith, and Jane Fonda.

LISTEN

'WTF'

marc maron talks on stage at a wtf podcast event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WTF With Marc Maron is one of the original hit podcasts, with episodes dating back to 2009. Standup comedian Marc Maron brings on a plethora of wide-ranging guests, and discussion can range from the farcical to the deeply sad and personal. Its depth and breadth are what has given it such longevity.

LISTEN

Katherine J. Igoe
Katherine J. Igoe
Contributing Editor

Katherine’s a contributing syndications editor at Marie Claire who covers fashion, culture, and lifestyle. In her role, she writes stories that are syndicated by MSN and other outlets. She’s been a full-time freelancer for over a decade and has had roles with Cosmopolitan (where she covered lifestyle, culture, and fashion SEO content) and Bustle (where she was their movies and culture writer). She has bylines in New York TimesParentsInStyle, Refinery29, and elsewhere. Her work has also been syndicated by ELLEHarper’s BazaarSeventeenGood Housekeeping, and Women’s Health, among others. In addition to her stories reaching millions of readers, content she's written and edited has qualified for a Bell Ringer Award and received a Communicator Award. 

Katherine has a BA in English and art history from the University of Notre Dame and an MA in art business from the Sotheby's Institute of Art (with a focus on marketing/communications). She covers a wide breadth of topics: she's written about how to find the very best petite jeanshow sustainable travel has found its footing on Instagram, and what it's like to be a professional advice-giver in the modern world. Her personal essays have run the gamut from learning to dress as a queer woman to navigating food allergies as a mom. She also has deep knowledge of SEO/EATT, affiliate revenue, commerce, and social media; she regularly edits the work of other writers. She speaks at writing-related events and podcasts about freelancing and journalism, mentors students and other new writers, and consults on coursework. Currently, Katherine lives in Boston with her husband and two kids, and you can follow her on Instagram. If you're wondering about her last name, it’s “I go to dinner,” not “Her huge ego,” but she responds to both.

