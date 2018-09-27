Fans were devastated when Dr. Callie Torres left their screens in 2016 after Grey's Anatomy's 12th season. But Sara Ramirez, who played one of the most notable LGBT characters in television history, may have just hinted that Torres would return to the show.



The actress tweeted on Wednesday night that she would come back to the medical drama if ABC gave her the opportunity. "For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork's court," she tweeted followed by a peace sign and heart emoji.

The tweet comes a few months after the season 14 finale when Jessica Capshaw, who played Ramirez's love interest Arizona Robbins, exited the show. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes tried to get Ramirez back for the finale for her last episode. "We tried. CBS has a hold of her. Because she is on another show, and we can't get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home Callie," Rhimes said in an Instagram Q&A in August.

A couple days ago, Ellen Pompeo, who plays main character Meredith Grey, hinted that Grey's may end after season 16. When asked if she would stay on the show beyond the 16th season she replied, "I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell. It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change."

Cue the tears.