Ask any pop girlie and they'll agree: Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" was indisputably the song of summer 2024. In addition to hitting over a billion streams in record time, the catchy tune also earned the 26-year-old her first Grammy Award. Now, according to a cryptic Instagram post, it seems Carpenter is coming back for round two this summer with a retro look to match.

Marking her first post since her May 11 birthday, Carpenter shared a 15-second video of herself hailing a ride in the middle of the desert. The clip is completely silent until the very end, when Carpenter says, "Oh boy."

It didn't take her 47.3 million followers long to sound off in the comment section, debating potential Easter eggs. Some fans believe another "Espresso"-esque anthem is in the works, while others think she's teasing a music video for one of her Short n' Sweet songs. One commenter anticipates a "Busy Woman" music video in the coming weeks, because of the dusty suitcase by the road. "My clothes are off, I'm comin' over to your place," says the record on her Short n' Sweet deluxe album.

While Carpenter is keeping the truth under wraps, one thing's clear: She's maintaining her signature vintage-inspired aesthetic in her new era. In the now-viral video, Carpenter went the risqué route with ultra-cheeky jean shorts, thanks to her longtime stylist Jared Ellner. Complete with a high waistline and cut-off hems, her Daisy Dukes mimicked the shape of hot pants—one of her favorite styles on and off the red carpet. From there, the retro vibes continued with a cropped long-sleeve blouse. The plunging front was tied in a knot à la '50s pin-up style. Always on board for sky-high shoes, Carpenter styled slingback baby blue pumps with quirky stilettos.

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

Carpenter's big hair and itty-bitty bottoms immediately reminded fans of her Short n' Sweet style. On the album's corresponding tour, the star frequently channeled the 1950s. Her babydoll dresses, nightgowns, and bodysuits channeled old Hollywood glamour with a splash of spice. Off-stage, she sourced a vintage country-core look—think Dolly Parton at the start of her career. And what better way to pay homage to Parton than with a collaboration?

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 Grammys in one of her signature pin-up looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Feb. 2025, she teamed up with the legend to re-record her chart-topping hit, "Please, Please, Please." For the duet's music video, Carpenter took a page out of Parton's vintage, country-core book. Much like her latest look, she stunned in micro-mini shorts, platform heels, and hair so larger-than-life, fans assumed it was a wig.

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

If this announcement is anything like her Short n' Sweet rollout (and fans suspect it will be), Carpenter's puzzling posts are only getting started. Her fan and mentor Taylor Swift said it best in the comments: "Summer of Sabrina and may it continue forever."

