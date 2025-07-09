Fans of Netflix's reality franchise The Ultimatum know that it's easy to get caught up in the honeymoon phase of a relationship, no matter how short it is. Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which concluded on its run earlier in early July, is the latest installment where several couples get a bit too intense within their trial marriages, as they try to determine whether they want to marry the long-term partners they came with or see if the grass is greener elsewhere.

27-year-old Magan Mourad and 25-year-old Dayna Mathews were one of the most dramatic couples of this year's installment, with both of their trial marriages having viewers wondering whether they would leave the season together. Below, read on for a breakdown of Magan and Dayna's time on The Ultimatum season 2, including their relationship status following the finale and reunion.

Magan and Dayna in their trial apartment. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Dayna and Magan on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' season 2?

Dayna Mathews and Magan Mourad first arrived on The Ultimatum: Queer Love after a year and a half of dating, with Dayna issuing the ultimatum. Dayna was eager for the next step, but Magan was struggling with pushback from her traditional Lebanese family and wasn't ready to take the step towards marriage. After meeting the other cast members, they chose their trial marriage partners: Dayna coupled with Mel Vitale (who joined the show with Marie Robertson), and Magan chose Haley Drexler (who came with Pilar Dizon).

Both Dayna/Mel and Magan/Haley ended up as two of the most successful trial marriages of the show, in terms of both working through hang-ups in their original relationships...and low-key falling for a whole new person. Haley's OG partner, Pilar, was also dealing with an unsupportive family, so Magan and Haley can be vulnerable with each other and have a heart-to-heart about demanding respect from loved ones. They also get super giddy and flirty with each other, since they both value physical intimacy. By episode 5, they're having sex, and on the last night of the trial marriages, they tell each other that they're in love.

Meanwhile, Mel and Dayna get very close, very fast, sharing dirty jokes and trading gum between each other's mouths. They're another couple between an Ultimatum giver and receiver, and by week 2, Mel says she's warming up to the idea of marriage. They seem to start hooking up, and though they don't get as emotionally deep as Magan and Haley, they do get matching couple tattoos. Dayna knows this is a bad idea, since she previously discussed getting tattoos with Magan, but she does it anyway.

Magan and Haley during their trial marriage. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Because we are here for the mess, I have to touch on the chaos that happens when the women learn what their "exes" have been up to. At the group night out in episode 5, Haley claims she has proof that Mel and Dayna are having sex, but Mel denies it to her ex, Marie. The receipts aren't revealed until the changeover, when everyone switches back to their original partners. One night during the marriage, Dayna's Spotify account somehow connected to Magan and Haley's TV. The history showed several "sex playlists," including one that Mel and Dayna created together, where Dayna copied the same songs from her old playlist with Magan. Later in private, Mel tells Marie that she and Dayna "teetered the line" but never actually hooked up. Either way, betrayal by playlist is wild.

Back at Magan and Dayna's shared apartment, Magan crashes out when she learns about the matching tattoos. (Apparently, Magan and Dayna had planned to get theirs after leaving the show together.) The next day, Magan reveals that she and Haley not only had sex but also fell for each other. Though Magan's initial response is to threaten to fly back home immediately, they apologize to each other and agree to finish their trial marriage that same day. Magan even agrees when Dayna presses her to cut ties with Haley, not even planning to be friends with Haley after. (If this seems like toxic emotional whiplash, that's how it felt watching!) Magan and Dayna spend the rest of the season going all in on each other and icing out their former trial spouses.

Magan proposes to Dayna. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Do Dayna and Magan get engaged on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' season 2?

When Ultimatum Day comes in the season 2 finale, both Magan and Dayna decide (or are encouraged by producers) to meet up with Haley and Mel for closure before the final decision. In case you needed a reminder of how their relationship went from love to pain, Magan tells Haley that she owes Dayna an apology, because Haley couldn't give Magan space during her and Dayna's trial marriage. (Considering how much Dayna villainized Haley the entire season, this moment had me sure that Magan was ready to propose.)

No surprise, when it's time for Magan and Dayna's big moment, they read letters of love to each other wearing matching red outfits. Magan gets down on one knee to propose to Dayna, and after accepting, Dayna proposes right back (while remaining standing). (Most of the internet has already shared their thoughts on this, so I will just point out that Magan also made progress with her family accepting her this season, and I think that's beautiful.)

Dayna and Magan enter the reunion. (Image credit: Lee Dubin/Netflix)

Are Dayna and Magan still together after 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' season 2?

As of one week after the finale, Magan and Dayna are still happily engaged! They confirmed the news in the pre-taped season 2 reunion, which took place a year after the show was filmed. Magan has brought Dayna around her family more since they got engaged, and she points out that the show was the most queer and queer-affirming environment she'd ever been in. The pair doesn't have a wedding date, but neither do the other couples who made it out of the show engaged. (For those wondering: A.J. and Britney, Kyle and Bridget, and Haley and Pilar are also still together.)

As for rehashing the season's mess, Magan makes clear during the reunion that while she connected with and had love for Haley, she was not in love with her. Dayna also stands firm, claiming that she and Mel did not have sex during their trial marriage. "This is between me and Mel and whoever we share our personal lives with," says at the reunion. "Me and Magan have had our own conversations."

In a follow-up Tudum interview, Magan revealed that she's not in touch with Haley, though she and Dayna are now couple friends with A.J. and Britney.