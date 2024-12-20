If you’ve already finished bingeing Virgin River season 6 , we have good news: Netflix has locked in its plans for a seventh. The show, based on a series of romance novels by Robyn Carr, follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe (played in the show by Alexandra Breckenridge), a midwife who moves to a remote town in search of a fresh start. There, she meets Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a veteran and local bar owner with whom she falls in love. Season 6 centered on their long-awaited wedding, with the couple finally getting married in the finale.

Following the renewal, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Netflix’s Tudum that “there’s a lot more to go here with these characters.” The feel-good drama about the titular small California town and its inhabitants also became the “longest-running English-language drama series” on Netflix with its season 7 order, according to Deadline .

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Virgin River season 7 so far.

A post shared by @virginriverseries A photo posted by on

Has 'Virgin River' been renewed for season 7?

Before Jack and Mel even said their “I do”s in season 6, Netflix already renewed the romance drama for another season. The cast announced the early renewal on Instagram in a mash-up video on October 23, 2024 ahead of the December 19 season 6 release, teasing more secrets in what is now Netflix’s longest-running original scripted series.

Much of Virgin River season 6 centered on the lead-up to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) wedding. (Image credit: Netflix)

When will 'Virgin River' season 7 come out?

Virgin River’s cast and crew are pretty efficient because new episodes have been released every year since the first season debuted in December 2019. Most seasons take about a year to come out, save for the break between seasons 2 and 3 which was approximately eight months, so we can expect the confirmed 10-episode season to drop sometime in 2025.

Virgin River season 6 ends with a cliffhanger involving Marley's (Rachel Drance) newborn. (Image credit: Netflix)

How does 'Virgin River' season 6 end?

Spoilers for the sixth season of Virgin River ahead. Don’t fret—even after Mel and Jack briefly run away from their own wedding, everything goes smoothly with the rest of their nuptials in the season 6 finale. When Mel’s biological father Everett (John Allen Nelson) appeared on her doorstep during the holiday episode “Father Christmas,” her father figure Doc (Tim Matheson) had some serious concerns about his intentions based on an incident between the two men years ago. Since then, the adults have put it behind them. Doc walks Mel down the aisle and Everett plays a song he wrote about Mel’s late mother Sarah as their first dance.

But what happens to the other characters may have fans reeling. Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and Lark (Elise Gatien) solidify their relationship just moments before Lark skips town and empties his bank account in the process. As he’s trying to move forward, he and Brie (Zibby Allen) slip back into old patterns and sleep together. Brie is conflicted, given she’s in a committed relationship with Mike (Marco Grazzini). She’s ready to walk away from both men when Mike gets down on one knee, admitting that he wants to marry her despite knowing about her infidelity.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Actress Zibby Allen who plays Brie teased that she “can’t believe the finale” before revealing that they filmed two endings for Brie’s cliffhanger. “The one they went with, I’m so happy, but I’m blown away,” she told TV Insider . “And I’m like, ‘How are we going to move forward?'”

The finale left a few other loose threads as well: Doc’s medical license was suspended, and Hope (Annette O'Toole) believes someone is after his clinic; Marley (Rachel Drance) appears the morning after the wedding to ask Mel to adopt her baby; and perhaps most shockingly, Jack checks in on Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) and finds her front door open and her living room ransacked. The last shot of the season is on Jack as he opens the twins’ bedroom door, looking horrified by what he sees behind it—something we’ll have to wait for season 7 to understand.

Mike (Marco Grazzini), Brie (Zibby Alle), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), and Kaia (Kandyse McClure) stand on a rooftop together in Virgin River season 6. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who in the 'Virgin River' cast will return for season 7?

The main cast is expected to return for the new season, including Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack), Tim Matheson (Doc), John Allen Nelson (Everett), Annette O’Toole (Hope), Ben Hollingsworth (Brady), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Kandyse McClure (Kaia), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), Kai Bradbury (Denny), Zibby Allen (Brie), Margo Grazzini (Mike), and others.

We could also see more of the new additions to the season 6 cast, Callum Kerr and Jessica Rothe, who play the younger versions of Mel’s parents Everett and Sarah. They appeared in flashbacks in season 6 and Netflix is currently developing a separate prequel series around them. However, if they decide not to move forward, it’s possible these characters will be weaved into future seasons of Virgin River.

Given Lark skipped town in the season 6 finale, she and her daughter Hazel (Ava Anton) may not be making any more appearances in the series. And if Mel and Jack decide to adopt Marley’s baby, the biological mom (Rachel Drance) could also show up occasionally.

You can expect season 7 to be about Mel and Jack's married life together. (Image credit: Netflix)

What will 'Virgin River' season 7 be about?

Smith teased to Tudum that season 7 of the romance series will “explore the honeymoon phase for [Mel and Jack] as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.” Despite this, he assures fans that the central couple won’t be breaking up. “I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up,” Smith continued. “It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship?”

But given how things ended in season 6, we can also expect more of the messy love triangle between Brie, Mike, and Brady, and a potential new baby in the mix should, Mel and Jack go through with the adoption. There’s also the lingering mystery around Charmaine, whose entanglement with Calvin (David Cubitt) may reach an ugly head.