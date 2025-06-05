More than a year after Taylor Swift released "Florida!!!", it seems Travis Kelce finally got the hint. Perhaps inspired by the Tortured Poets Department track, the power couple are taking their date nights south this summer, instead of their New York City usuals like Via Carota, Zero Bond, and The Greenwich Hotel.

A few days after Swift's Gucci-filled return to NYC, the icon jetted back to Florida to reunite with Kelce for a June 4 date night. The location: a cozy restaurant in Boca Raton, a short drive from their rental home. A source close to the pair recently told Us Weekly, "Florida has been the perfect escape for them," while Kelce trains for the upcoming NFL season.

In videos shared by Florida-based Swifties, the "Anti-Hero" singer was spotted in a charming little black dress. Contrary to the floral Dôen LBD she wore on May 31, Swift's latest mini was all black. At press time, it's unclear which designer is behind the thigh-length look, complete with a sweetheart neckline and thin straps. Trust that fashion journalist and Taylor Swift expert Sarah Chapelle (@TaylorSwiftStyled) will likely identify it soon.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coordinate for a date night in New York in Dec. 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift seemingly left her trusty Christian Louboutin heels in NYC, swapping in chunky peep-toe platforms with ankle straps. Then, she traded her go-to belted Balmain bag for a new addition: a vintage velvet jacquard bag from Vivienne Westwood—one of her favorite ateliers both on and off-stage. Its heart-shaped silhouette made for the perfect date night purse.

The "Fortnight" singer accessorized with minimal jewelry, including her signature gold necklace stack. However, her trademark $36,000 DeBeers diamond earrings were nowhere to be seen.

Even though she's no longer teasing a Reputation re-record (because she bought her masters back), the A-lister is undeniably in her LBD era. Just a few days before her Florida outing, she grabbed dinner with her close friend, Selena Gomez, a.k.a. the queen of luxe LBDs. Possibly encouraged by the Rare Beauty founder, Swift styled a black bejeweled skirt set from Gucci, which mimicked a dress at first. Similar to her June 4 'fit, she popped on metallic platform sandals and a top-handle bag, both by Gucci.

Taylor Swift meets up with Selena Gomez in NYC wearing a black matching Gucci set. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Swift still owns that timeless townhouse in the Big Apple, so she's not buying "a time share in Destin" anytime soon. “Taylor has been coming and going to Florida,” another source told Us Weekly, “and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC." Regardless, Kelce's NFL workouts will continue until June 19, so until then, Florida is Swift's new New York.