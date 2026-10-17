Bonnie Garmus Got Angry About A.I.—So She Wrote Another Zany Novel

The 'Lessons in Chemistry' author dishes on her new novel, 'Peck & Peck,' and the original New York stories that inspired it.

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a split image of author bonnie garmus smiling and resting her chin on her wrist opposite the book cover of her novel peck and peck featuring a new york city building
(Image credit: Moya Nolan/Scribner)

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Bonnie Garmus—the author of the bestselling hit Lessons in Chemistry—shares her favorite books set in N.Y.C.

Bonnie Garmus taught herself the ins and outs of chemistry to write what became her bestselling debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry. For her highly anticipated follow-up, the copywriter-turned-author researched something just as complex: Poetry.

“I thought [it] would be easy, but [it] was every bit as complicated as chemistry,” Garmus tells Marie Claire.

Falling down a rabbit hole about the literary art form helped craft Peck & Peck, a dizzying, delightful novel set in Manhattan publishing circa 1982. The book, which hit shelves on October 13, follows Batter Gray, a recent college graduate who lands a dream gig at the renowned (and very chaotic) poetry magazine Peck & Peck.

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Throughout the novel, Batter encounters an eccentric cast of characters—including the competitive twins who serve as joint editors-in-chief—and his ambition is put to the test. But at its helm, Peck & Peck is an optimistic story about the preservation of art and originality. These themes have long stuck with Garmus, who published Lessons in Chemistry just before turning 65.

"I did hope to write a novel, but I also kept running into this one really annoying problem: doing it," Garmus reflects. "Most novelists write on the side; that was true for me too. But I was also working full-time as a copywriter, and after writing all day, I really didn’t feel like writing at night. But that’s how you do it—you write in the cracks in the day. Hope is just another word for persistence."

She explains that one hope that has been on her mind—and inspired her new release—is that creativity will continue to be valued in the age of AI. "Agents and editors aren’t looking for an AI voice—they’re looking for your voice. But AI buries your voice and makes you a plagiarist in the process. The strangest thing about it: you’re stealing from the very people you want to become. And worse, the world will never know what it was you had to say."

With that in mind, the author curated a list of her favorite one-of-a-kind books set in New York, from coming-of-age memoirs to other moving bestsellers about aspiring writers.

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Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell
Senior Culture Editor

Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.