When the World Seems Grim, Veronica Roth Will Always Turn to Dystopian YA

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.
In this author-curated rendition, Veronica Roth—the bestselling sci-fi and fantasy novelist known for books like the Divergentseries, Poster Girl, When Among Crows, and more —shares her favorite dystopian YA titles.
Author Veronica Roth spent the past few years trying to rediscover her joy for the series that made her a bestselling sensation: Divergent. While the trilogy became a runaway hit that sparked spinoff short stories and a film adaptation during the 2010s dystopian YA boom, she became overly self-critical of the prose she initially wrote during undergrad.
Roth faced those feelings head-on by writing The Sixth Faction, a reimagining of the first Divergent novel, which hit shelves on October 6. But even as the sci-fi author ventured into adult fiction and challenged herself to reembrace Beatrice Prior’s world, her deep love for dystopian YA never wavered.
The Carve the Mark novelist tells Marie Claire that, as a young reader and still today, she was drawn to dystopian stories because they follow characters as they begin to see the world more clearly and decide what to do about that—along with the reader. “Now that ‘dystopia’ feels a little closer to my reality, I also appreciate when dystopian stories show characters carving out little spaces for the good things—friendship and romance, art and beauty, respite and hope—even in the midst of the bad,” she says, noting how that concept served as inspiration for her early 2026 novel Seek the Traitor’s Son.
Current events also influenced how she revisited Tris’s journey in The Sixth Faction. Roth says, “While writing The Sixth Faction, I found myself thinking about how young teenagers actually are, and how troubling it is to indulge the sentiment ‘the youth will save us!’ when we should be working to repair things for them, instead.”
“Collective action, not a single heroine, is what drives change in the world of this novel,” she adds. “It’s maybe not the political landscape that’s changed in this regard—it’s always been unfair to place the burden of change on young people!—but rather my awareness of the world around me.”
Because dystopian YA has long inspired Roth to not just “believe that there’s room for good even when the world is in tumult,” but that “the good things remind us of what’s worth preserving, restoring, protecting,” she curated a list of some of her genre favorites. See her recommendations of modern classics and recent climate fiction and romantasy favorites below.
Philomel Books
'Proxy' by Alex London
"A whipsmart, tense cyberpunk dystopia where the rich pay the poor to take their punishments (à la The Whipping Boy). Published in 2013, but as relevant today as it was then."
Simon Pulse
'Want' by Cindy Pon
"In a future Taipei plagued by pollution, a frustrated and grieving Jason Zhou infiltrates the elite class of his city in order to save it…and then falls for a girl he shouldn’t. A vibrant setting and a dash of corporate thriller keep Want feeling fresh a decade on."
Speak
'Legend' by Marie Lu
"An absolute gem of the 2010s dystopian era, Legend is about an America divided in half, with soldier June in pursuit of wanted criminal Day in an engaging cat-and-mouse plot. Marie Lu’s debut, and she’s been a font of brilliant ideas since then."
Margaret K. McElderry Books
'Coldwire' by Chloe Gong
"In the world of Coldwire, people live their entire lives online. Parallel plots featuring a soldier kidnapped by rebels and a spy-in-training on a mission to find a dangerous family friend eventually intertwine—to great effect. Smart and fun in equal measure."
Joy Revolution
'An Ocean Apart' by Jill Tew
"Simply pitched as The Bachelor on a futuristic cruise ship, Jill Tew brings the romance to YA dystopia—but never at the expense of sharp observations about inequality, nightmare corporations, and climate change."
Clarion Books
'The Darkness Outside Us' by Eliot Schrefer
"Two boys end up stuck on the same spaceship, alone—and by the way, they’re from enemy countries. That may sound like the setup for some light-hearted hijinks, but don’t be misled: The Darkness Outside Us is suspenseful, romantic, and thoughtful instead."
Arthur A. Levine Books
'The Summer Prince' by Alaya Dawn Johnson
"In futuristic Brazil, every year a Summer King is designated to reign briefly and then die. Unfortunately, artist June is falling for this year’s. A beautiful, dreamlike balm to anyone tired of the familiar cadence of the genre."
Tor Books
'Some Desperate Glory' by Emily Tesh
"Gloriously unlikable Kyr has been raised in a military cult on a diet of human supremacy and fear-mongering. As she steps outside of her claustrophobic world, she begins to deconstruct, to great effect. Not technically YA, but with the potential to appeal to YA readers because of its younger characters."
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Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.