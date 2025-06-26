The 34 Best Memoirs by Female Authors Worth Reading

Make room on the nightstand.

a collage of book covers of the best memoirs by female authors
(Image credit: Various publishers)
Andrea Park's avatar
Alexis Jones's avatar
By ,
published
in Features

Whoever may have told you that nonfiction is boring was either A) reading the wrong books or B) just plain wrong. Autobiographies and memoirs, for instance, are some of the most captivating reads—and we're here to set the record straight by recommending some of the best memoirs about and by women that will remind you that true stories are both addictive to read and extremely vital. They'll also remind you that women are undeniably resilient.

These stories are motivating, funny, powerful, sad, and evocative. From gripping celebrity memoirs by iconic role models to compelling books by authors from the LGBTQ+ community to other personal anecdotes of overcoming one's upbringing or adversity, these are stories you never knew you needed. Below, find the best memoirs by women authors of all time that you should add to your reading list, bedside table, and tote bag immediately.

eat pray love best memoirs
'Eat Pray Love' by Elizabeth Gilbert (2006)

The 2010 film in which Julia Roberts plays a 30-something woman who embarks on a whirlwind world tour after her divorce may seem like the stuff of deliciously dreamy fiction, but Eat Pray Love was actually based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s 2006 memoir of the same name. The real story is a powerful (and empowering) tale about the writer’s decision to leave behind what seemed from the outside like a perfect life to seek truer fulfillment in food, romance, and spirituality during a yearlong journey around the world.

fun home best memoirs
'Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic' by Alison Bechdel (2006)

Yes, that’s Alison Bechdel of the now-ubiquitous pop culture-assessing Bechdel test. Her 2006 memoir takes the form of a graphic novel, charting her upbringing in rural Pennsylvania as the daughter of a funeral director. Central to the book is the story of Bechdel’s journey toward coming out as a lesbian in her late teens, as well as an exploration of her complex relationship with her father, who remained closeted until his untimely death. A Broadway adaptation of the book won the Tony for Best Musical in 2015, and a movie version of the musical is reportedly now in the works.

Unbowed: a Memoir book cover with a photo of a woman smiling and a tan backdrop
'Unbowed' by Wangari Maathai (2006)

A photo of Wangari Maathai should be next to the definition of "persistence" in dictionaries around the world. Here, the Nobel Prize winner, who died in 2011, recounts her life's story: Raised in rural Kenya, Maathai developed the transformative Green Belt Movement in 1977, empowering women and combating food instability in the country. Despite being jailed, beaten, and bruised, Maathai remained unbowed, making it a fitting title for her memoir.

The Year of Magical Thinking book cover with the title in blue and black letters and tan backdrop
'The Year of Magical Thinking' by Joan Didion (2005)

In the final days of 2003, Joan Didion lost her husband, John Gregory Dunne, to a sudden heart attack. His death came in the wake of their only daughter’s serious health issues, which returned with a vengeance just a few months after Dunne’s death. This book is Didion’s description of the nearly unbearable work of simultaneously grieving her lifelong partner and caring for her daughter, whose own death in 2005 was later the subject of another incredibly moving book from Didion, 2011’s Blue Nights.

All the Lives We Ever Lived book cover with a tan backdrop and text with bugs on them

'All the Lives We Ever Lived: Seeking Solace in Virginia Woolf' by Katharine Smyth (2019)

Calling all English majors: This is the memoir for you. Katharine Smyth manages to entangle her personal experience of grief with—wait for it—Virginia Woolf's To the Lighthouse. Smyth's memoir is an ode to her father and favorite writer, whose words brought her comfort and clarity in a time of loss.

Becoming by michelle obama book cover with a photo of her portrait smiling and holding her hand to her face
'Becoming' by Michelle Obama (2018)

True tales from the White House never get old—especially when told by someone as remarkable as Michelle Obama. Her memoir, Becoming, is a candid reflection of her journey to the White House, from a little girl on the South Side of Chicago to an accomplished lawyer, mother, and First Lady.

Educated book cover with the tip of a pencil
'Educated' by Tara Westover (2018)

You know those fundamental childhood classroom experiences: raising baby chicks, being named line leader, scooting over to your best friend's desk when the teacher tells you to "find a partner" for a project? Tara Westover never had those. She was raised a survivalist, spending most of her childhood preparing for the end of the world. But at 17, when she first stepped into a classroom at Brigham Young University, everything changed. Her testament to that time is moving and beautiful.

Everything I Know About Love book cover with different words besides the title crossed out and a blue backdrop
'Everything I Know About Love' by Dolly Alderton (2018)

Platonic friendships are rarely given the recognition and weight they deserve, often falling after romantic and familial relationships in society’s ranking of life’s most important ties. Dolly Alderton sets that straight in this memoir of her life up to age 30, meticulously and lovingly documenting the female friendships that have made up the most important relationships of her life so far.

From the Corner of the Oval book cover with a pink oval next to what looks like a window from the oval office
'From the Corner of the Oval' by Beck Dorey-Stein (2018)

Everyone knows a likable plot depends on perspective. Who's telling the story? Well, how about this point of view: A 20-something stenographer in the Obama White House details her life and career at 30,000 feet in the air, aboard Air Force One. If that sounds interesting, you'll want to check out Beck Dorey-Stein's From the Corner of the Oval, detailing her spur-of-the-moment decision to quit her five part-time jobs, buy a microphone, and become Barack Obama's shadow.

The Girl Who Smiled Beads book cover with a cream background and lines with circles on them like beads
'The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of War and What Comes After' by Clemantine Wamariya (2018)

Clemantine Wamariya is a survivor. Following the Rwandan genocide, she and her sister spent six years as refugees migrating through seven different African countries, never knowing if their parents in Rwanda were even alive. Eventually, she and her sister were granted refuge in the United States, where Clemantine stumbled into a life of privilege. Taken in by a family, she attended private school and eventually Yale University. Even so, she struggled to rationalize the life she'd been given with the life she'd run away from. This is the story of that struggle.

'In Pieces' by Sally Field book cover with an older black and white photo of her

'In Pieces' by Sally Field (2018)

She's the actress who brought you some of the most iconic movies of all time, like Gidget and Not Without My Daughter, but Sally Field's memoir really bares it all. She discusses her struggle with self-esteem, the controlling relationship she had with Burt Reynolds, and even her own childhood experience of sexual assault. The memoir, seven years in the making, is an honest, occasionally chilling look at the life of one of Hollywood's most timeless actors.

Inheritance book cover with a photo of a small little girl's dress
'Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love' by Dani Shapiro (2019)

Inheritance tells the story of Dani Shapiro, who learns that the man she called Dad for 50 years isn't her biological father after taking a genealogy test. And the family secrets just keep on coming from there. Shapiro's novel is a poignant examination of identity and what happens when one's wholeness and understanding of who they are is completely uprooted.

Know My Name book cover with a green backdrop and several yellow lines
'Know My Name' by Chanel Miller (2019)

Chanel Miller was originally known only by the pseudonym Emily Doe in her infamous 2016 sexual assault case against Brock Turner, after which her incredibly powerful victim impact statement was released and quickly went viral. In 2019, however, Miller revealed her identity, releasing this memoir about her courageous journey to build a life separate from that traumatic experience.

The Last Black Unicorn book cover with a photo of tiffany haddish smiling in an all black outfit and holding a long pony tail
'The Last Black Unicorn' by Tiffany Haddish (2017)

If the saying "laugh to keep from crying" is true, then it's no wonder that Tiffany Haddish became a comedian. Her biography recounts plenty of opportunities for a reasonable person to break down in tears, from Haddish's experience in foster care to her encounter with sexual abuse. But instead, the comedian finds a reason to smile and to make others laugh with her. It's a painful story, but told with pure hilarity. Haddish truly is a unicorn.

Maid book cover with a pair of yellow cleaning gloves
'Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive' by Stephanie Land (2019)

Maid is both a moving personal story of resilience and a broader exploration of the often untold story of what it means to be poor in America. The memoir follows Stephanie Land, a single mother, as she went from cleaning houses and moving in and out of homeless shelters and other temporary housing to, eventually, earning her college degree and finding stable work as a journalist. As a bonus, her important story has since been brought to life on screen, in a critically acclaimed Netflix series starring Margaret Qualley.

Monsoon Mansion book cover with a house in the center of a red flower
'Monsoon Mansion' by Cinelle Barnes (2018)

Natural disasters can do serious damage, but so can disasters caused by human error. Cinelle Barnes has experience with both. Her memoir, Monsoon Mansion, takes place in the Philippines and details her lavish lifestyle in the Mansion Royale. But when a monsoon hits, her beloved home deteriorates, her wealthy father bails, and she's left to be raised by an abusive stepfather and a mother in denial. Somehow, Cinelle survives.

The Mother of Black Hollywood book cover with a black and white photo of Jennifer lewis smiling
'The Mother of Black Hollywood' by Jennifer Lewis (2017)

No matter what role she plays, Jenifer Lewis exudes confidence. You don't go from Kinloch, Missouri, to Hollywood without that. But her telling memoir, The Mother of Black Hollywood, reveals how life for the Black-ish actress is more complicated than it looks. She opens up about her battle with bipolar disorder and her recovery from sexual addiction—proving that even some of the greatest divas have to overcome a lot.

Never Enough book cover repeating the title over and over in blue and pink ink

'Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction' by Judith Grisel (2019)

This is not your mother's autobiography. Author and neuroscientist Judith Grisel takes a no-holds-barred approach to the topic of addiction, tackling the subject through a mix of science, her own experiences, and a little bit of humor. Grisel is determined to help readers better understand the way addicts think and, in turn, to hopefully find a solution to the epidemic of drug abuse.

Small Fry memoir book cover with a photo of an outline of a woman with flowers over her
'Small Fry' by Lisa Brennan-Jobs (2018)

Black turtleneck and glasses. You could describe Steve Jobs by just those four words, and everyone would know who you were talking about. But for Lisa Brennan-Jobs, her father was never that simple. Small Fry details the complicated relationship between the tech mogul and his eldest daughter, and how Silicon Valley shaped her life.

Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality book cover with different shapes of colors
'Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality' by Sarah McBride

Government policies can seem abstract, especially if you don't think they affect you personally. Tomorrow Will be Different gives readers the dose of empathy they need to understand them. Sarah McBride was the first transgender person to speak at a national convention in 2016. Through heartbreaking personal stories, McBride sheds light on the constant struggle for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion. Bonus: Her foreword was written by Joe Biden.

under red skies book cover of a little girl on the back of a motorbike
'Under Red Skies: Three Generations of Life, Loss, and Hope in China' by Karoline Kan (2019)

Former New York Times reporter Karoline Kan tells the story of three generations of women in Beijing, all willing and ready to defy the odds. Kan's grandmother survived the Great Famine, and her mother knowingly ignored the One-Child Policy when she gave birth to Karoline. Now, it's up to Kan herself to reach for the dreams society told her she could never achieve.

Wholly Unraveled: a Memoir book cover with a red backdrop and scribbles
'Wholly Unraveled' by Keele Burgin (2019)

Kathleen, the birth name of author Keele Burgin, which she uses to identify herself in her memoir, lived a life of fear: of her father, her religion, and even how she dressed. Wholly Unraveled is her memoir detailing one Catholic cult escapee's journey to a life of normalcy, self-worth, and belonging.

wild cheryl strayed best memoirs
'Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail' by Cheryl Strayed (2012)

Reese Witherspoon earned an Oscar nomination for her lead role in the 2014 film adaptation of Strayed’s bestselling 2012 memoir—obviously, a major credit to the source material. It follows the writer’s decision to hike the storied Pacific Crest Trail solo in her 20s following her mother’s death, her divorce, and heroin addiction, ultimately resulting in a powerful physical and emotional journey of self-discovery and healing.

The Yellow House book cover with old family photos
'The Yellow House' by Sarah M. Broom (2019)

Sarah M. Broom won a National Book Award for this 2019 memoir, an ode to the concept of home, which details her family’s long history in pre- and post-Katrina New Orleans and the issues of class, race, and inequality that have long shaped the city.

Between Two Kingdoms book cover with a yellow van next to the water and a person sitting on top
'Between Two Kingdoms' by Suleika Jaouad (2021)

So often, stories of surviving cancer end with the doctor’s pronouncement of remission, but that’s not where the story actually ends for the survivors themselves. Suleika Jaouad details the difficult process of rebuilding her life and finding her place in the world after spending years in hospital beds being treated for leukemia—a process that she began by traveling the country, meeting with fellow cancer survivors, grieving relatives, and others grappling with the chasm between sickness and health.

Easy Beauty book cover with mirror like triangle shapes and a pink background
'Easy Beauty' by Chloé Cooper Jones (2022)

Chloé Cooper Jones, who has the rare congenital condition sacral agenesis, spent much of her life learning to deal with ableist remarks, attitudes, and policies by retreating into herself and her work. But after having a child and becoming a mother, she found herself emboldened to reclaim the spaces she’d never felt permitted to enter, setting up a whirlwind journey that she mapped out in this powerful 2022 memoir.

First in the Family book cover with the title over a red hued illustration of a woman's face
'First in the Family: A Story of Survival, Recovery, and the American Dream' by Jessica Hoppe (2024)

The title of Jessica Hoppe’s 2024 memoir refers to her status as the first in many generations to break the cycle of addiction and get sober. While looking back over that difficult journey, she also dives into the generational quality of addiction and how addiction specifically impacts communities of color like her own.

An Honest Woman book cover with a woman's red lips smiling
'An Honest Woman' by Charlotte Shane (2024)

After years spent in sex work, Charlotte Shane is something of an expert on intimacy, desire, and the general ins and outs of heterosexual relationships. Her deep dive into her own history in that area is cast through a feminist lens, with a thorough exploration of the pervasive misogyny that looms over many women’s pursuit of intimacy with men.

Liliana's Invincible Summer book cover with a woman diving underwater
'Liliana's Invincible Summer' by Cristina Rivera Garza (2021)

Nearly 30 years after her older sister was killed by an abusive ex-boyfriend in 1990, Cristina Rivera Garza traveled to Mexico to unravel the case. She documented that months-long journey in this Pulitzer Prize-winning true-crime book, piecing together the evidence to paint a loving, long-unseen picture of her sister.

Lovely One book cover with a photo of ketanji brown jackson in a yellow suit smiling
'Lovely One' by Ketanji Brown Jackson (2024)

Ketanji Brown Jackson made history in 2022 as the first Black woman ever to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. This 2024 memoir is the incredible story of how she got there, from growing up in the South as the daughter of educators to breaking barriers as a Black woman and mother in the high-powered field of law.

the many lives of mama love best memoirs
'The Many Lives of Mama Love' by Lara Love Hardin (2023)

The nickname in the title of this 2023 memoir was one Hardin earned while serving time in jail after being convicted of 32 felonies. The book starts well before that—as Hardin hid her growing opioid addiction under the outward guise of a perfect suburban soccer mom—and also stretches long after, as she continues to grapple with her demons even after getting clean, getting out of jail, and starting a new life as a ghostwriter.

Minor Feelings book cover with the title on fire
'Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning' by Cathy Park Hong (2020)

Cathy Park Hong defines “minor feelings” as those that crop up when you’re faced with lies about your own racial identity and lived reality. That dissonance is at the core of her 2020 book of essays, which documents her own upbringing as the daughter of Korean immigrants and her musings on the current state of race in America.

Uncultured memoir book cover with a torn picture of a woman

'Uncultured' by Daniella Mestyanek Young (2022)

Daniella Mestyanek Young grew up in the Children of God cult, in which physical, emotional, and sexual abuse were the norm. She escaped as a teenager, excelled in college, and proceeded to join the military—only to find, as she describes here, that the patriarchal confines that defined her upbringing aren’t unique only to outright cults.

Whiskey Tender: a Memoir book cover with photos of life from a new mexico reservation
'Whiskey Tender' by Deborah Jackson Taffa (2024)

Deborah Jackson Taffa was born on the California Yuma reservation and grew up in Navajo territory in New Mexico, where she was encouraged to assimilate into American culture outside of the reservation. In this gripping memoir, she revisits not only her upbringing but also the long history of the mistreatment of Native populations at the hands of the American government and its promise of so-called assimilation.

Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an assistant editor at Women's Health where she writes across several verticals on WomensHealthmag.com, including life, health, sex and love, relationships and fitness, while also contributing to the print magazine. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University, lives in Brooklyn, and proudly detests avocados.