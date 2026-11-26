I’ll admit it—I was late to the lip combo game. I’ve always been more of a tinted lip balm during the day and a dash of satin lipstick at night sort of girl, with nary a drop of lip liner in sight. However, I’m surrounded by fabulous young beauty editors who have taught me the ways of the lip combo (arguably one of the biggest makeup trends of the last year) and I thought, what could it hurt to try? And you know what? It’s chic as hell to pair a lip liner with a lip color for a more sculpted, plumped, boss-B effect, especially if it’s a stunning nude shade.
Winter lip combos have been at the forefront of my mind lately, since any and all color is rapidly draining from my face (sunlight, how I miss you so). Truthfully, it’s been an incredibly enjoyable beauty puzzle to test different product and color combinations to find the one that feels most like me, while also ensuring that my lip look lasts for hours without budging. So, if you’re also a newbie to this particular makeup movement, keep reading for five tried-and-tested winter lip combos to add to your makeup lineup.
Deep Nude
This was my gateway lip combo and I’m happy to report that it’s never failed me. If you love a “your lips better better” type of look, I guarantee you’ll love these shades.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Posh Lip in 02
I have been a devotee of this particular lip color and formula for years. It has the most comfortable texture and, NBD, it’s also Victoria’s favorite shade in the collection.
MAC
Lip Liner Pencil in Cool Spice
A deep brown mauve that doesn’t come across as too ‘90s? I found you the perfect hue, with the easiest formula to apply, ever.
Nearly Nude
For a touch more contrast while still staying in the nude realm, I took a page out of Marie Claire Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano’s soft glam book. This is her everyday lip combo and I can attest, it is fabulous.
Yves Saint Laurent
Loveshine Lip Oil Stick in 44 Nude Lavalliere
A lip oil is key in the cold and dry winter months, and this formula is essentially a balm treatment to keep you moisturized—and looking fierce—all season long.
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner - 234 Wherever Walnut Light
There is no more iconic lip liner, particularly right now with its TikTok virality, than Make Up For Ever’s Wherever Walnut. Trust me, if you invest in just a single lip liner, make it this one.
Cool Nude
If there’s one person I’m going to trust for a cool-toned lip recommendation, it’s Marie Claire Senior Beauty Editor Sam Holender. She’s always rocking a gorgeous pinky nude lip, and I have to say, it’s already a staple in my winter lip routine.
Behold, the perfect nude shade for a cool-toned lip. Charlotte Tilbury is legendary for making exceptional lip products, and this liner is no exception.
Charlotte Tilbury
K.i.s.s.i.n.g Satin Shine Lipstick in Pillow Talk Fair
You don’t always have to venture outside the matching liner and lipstick realm, and this stunning cool pink shade is proof.
Dark Nude
Melanin-rich babes, this liner rec comes from none other than Marie Claire Beauty Writer Ariel Baker, who swears by this glossy lip combo for a gorgeous winter pout.
Morphe
Sculptwear Long-Lasting Lip Liner in Push Up Pout
A deeply underrated liner formula with ridiculous staying power, this easy-to-apply option will ensure your pout is perfected from day to night.
LAWLESS
Forget the Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss - Blushed Sand
A plumping gloss is one of the best beauty editor secrets to skip the filler and still create a fuller-looking lip. This shade is the perfect muted beige for any season, but it’s particularly eye-catching in the winter months.
Rosy Nude
Want a bit more color than your standard nude shade, without tipping into bold tones? I asked Marie Claire Deputy Director, Social, Christina DAmbrosio to finally reveal her signature lip combo, and yes, it’s just as good as I predicted.
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A long-time favorite of the MC beauty team, this Laneige formula hugs the lips for delicious hydration, while the pinky mauve shade delivers a flawless glossy finish.
m.ph by Mary Phillips
The Overliner Lip Liner Pencil in Sizzle
Whenever makeup artist Mary Phillips is involved, you know the glam is going to be good. This warm rosy nude is an absolute dream—I’ve even started to apply it all over my lips like a lipstick and then go in with a clear gloss on top.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.