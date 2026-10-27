To Write Their Debut Novel, Jane Schoenbrun Turned to Creepypasta

The ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma' filmmaker dishes on 'Public Access Afterworld' and the reads that inspired it.

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A portrait of filmmaker and author Jane Schoenbrun, next to the cover art for their debut novel &#039;Public Access Afterworld,&#039; on a background of vertical text.
(Image credit: Mila Matveeva/Hogarth)

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In this author-curated rendition, Jane Schoenbrun—the writer/director behind cult-loved films like I Saw the TV Glow and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma—shares the reads that inspired their debut novel.

Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun has spent their career making stories about characters losing themselves in the glow of a screen. From the sinister online challenge in We’re All Going to the World’s Fair to the slasher-influenced sexual fantasia of Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Schoenbrun has drawn in countless devoted fans with their intimate, Lynchian stories that explore how media affects our collective psyche. Their latest project trades the screen for the page, but it’s no less expansive.

Schoenbrun’s debut novel Public Access Afterworld is a feat of worldbuilding, split into 10 sections, or “episodes,” spanning seven decades and narrated by varied characters—an anxious housewife in 1940s New Mexico, two A.V. club kids in ‘90s suburbia, and a trans content moderator at a modern-day streamer, to name a few. Their only connection is the titular subterranean TV network, a mysterious realm where shows are extracted from “crooked” people's minds. The novel is a masterful sci-fi epic that turns the advent of television into a horrific, multi-dimensional conspiracy.

Though Schoenbrun first thought of the title in 2019, inspired by a lyric from Nirvana’s “Pennyroyal Tea” (”Give me a Leonard Cohen afterworld”), they describe the novel as “picking up where I left off with TV Glow.” While their first two films were inspired by what they call the “egg crack” moment of realizing they were transgender, PAA draws from the self-upheaval that comes after.

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“I was very aware when I first sat down to start writing this that World's Fair and TV Glow were movies that didn't actually take you into transition,” they say. “They were movies that came from the process of early transition and of realizing that I needed to transition, but that as texts, they kind of end before the process of becoming actually begins. I think one of the reasons why [PAA] has to be such an epic is that there's just a lot to say about that.”

To write this opus—the first in an expected trilogy—Schoenbrun put their typical nonfiction reading on hold and took inspiration from “a strange mix between literary and nerd.” The writer also dove into creepypastas, or the “crowdsourced campfire stories and urban legends” that populate certain corners of the internet.

“I think [creepypastas are] part of this long tradition that I do count myself a part of, which is digging into the depths of what's glowing in front of you,” they say. “Looking for the thing that you know intrinsically must be in there, which is something that's going to be even more beautiful and a whole hell of a lot darker than what is initially broadcasting through.”

To coincide with the release of their highly anticipated new book on October 27, we asked the author to share the reads that inspired Public Access Afterworld, from acclaimed short stories to foundational LGBTQ+ novels to historical tomes.

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Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.