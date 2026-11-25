Fans of Bravo have seen many a Real Housewife undergo a fashion glow-up after a season or two on TV. Not the case with Sai De Silva. The Real Housewives of New York City star came into the series with a longstanding career as a fashion content creator and the outfits to prove it.
In fact, joining Real Housewives actually hindered De Silva's fashion career in one area. As she explains on the latest episode of "Nice Talk," some luxury brands stopped working with her once she entered the reality TV world.
"I was very concerned about it. I knew it would affect it," De Silva says of how she felt joiningRHONY could alter her fashion career. By the time the 46-year-old joined the reboot of the series in 2023, she had been running a fashion blog and working as a creator for nine years. "I knew I was going to take a hit. I just didn't know how much I would take a hit."
She explains, "It's hard to break into luxury fashion, especially as a creator. It is a very, very small circle, and you see the same people over and over again. Reality TV in the luxury fashion world is frowned upon. God forbid you're mass. Don't be mass."
De Silva doesn't think this strategy makes a lot of sense, though. "Reality TV stars really can push products, and I think luxury needs products to be pushed, especially now," she says.
But while the luxury side of thing has, in large part, cut her off, De Silva says, "It's been helpful in mass," meaning the mass market—mass produced, more affordable products.
"And you know what, ladies and gentlemen, the mass pays. The mass pays the bills," she continues. "Fashion doesn't pay the bills, but they will give you so many handbags. You can live in your handbag. The handbags I miss. I do miss a nice luxury handbag, shoes. I still get makeup, luckily. But there are some things that I do miss that I no longer get."
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Three seasons in, De Silva doesn't regret her decision to do reality TV—even if the gifted handbags are a thing of the past. Plus, RHONY has still led to other major opportunities.
"I don't think I would have gotten Maybelline if I was not on the show," she says of her partnership with the makeup brand and the commercial she filmed. "Maybelline was probably my biggest job to date. It's worldwide, and it's everywhere in different languages, and it was a two-day shoot, and it was so intimidating."
While De Silva says that some high-end brands are cool with reality TV and "I stay loyal to them," a "handful of brands" pulled away from her completely—"no more invites to the shows, no more gifting on the fashion side"—but she won't name names.
"A lot of them were still very much so close friends, and I thought it was very commendable that they came to me and sat me down and told me versus just giving me the silent treatment ... All of us are still very close and go out for drinks. It's just, I know I can't be like, 'Could I pull out of your archives this week?' Because they'll give me the side eye."
For more from De Silva—including the new fragrance she just launched and why she's showing a more vulnerable side of herself on the current season of RHONY—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.