The Creators Issue
A celebration of making, doing, innovating, iterating.
By Marie Claire Editors published
Whether they're crafting a cooking tutorial on TikTok, a beautiful piece of clothing out of something once discarded, or a tiny stop-motion mollusk spreading joy, the creators in our Winter 2022 issue are all making our world just a little bit better.
The co-creator of the beloved character Marcel the Shell With Shoes On has taken on many new roles of late: mother, wife, rom-com leading lady.
PLUS: How the cover came together.
These artists, activists, founders, and influencers are making their mark in 2022 and beyond.
Art for arts sake is wonderful. Art that tackles society's great issues? Even better.
Cliché but true: One man's trash is another man's treasure.
Creators hold more power than ever—and companies are taking stock.
The Bollywood superstar shares her ethos around beauty and how her upbringing is helping her carve out a unique niche in the wellness industry.
Content should grab your audience and excite them—here's how to do it.
-
Heidi Klum in a Fuchsia Pantsuit Is The Ultimate Workwear Inspiration for 2022
I'm getting 'Legally Blonde' vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Finding Wonder in Textile Waste
Cliché but true: One man's trash is another man's treasure.
By Diana Tsui
-
Creating for Change: Art as Activism
Three artists on how their work resonates in an increasingly politicized world
By Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz