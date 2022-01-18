The Creators Issue

A celebration of making, doing, innovating, iterating.

Jenny Slate Winter 2022 Cover

Whether they're crafting a cooking tutorial on TikTok, a beautiful piece of clothing out of something once discarded, or a tiny stop-motion mollusk spreading joy, the creators in our Winter 2022 issue are all making our world just a little bit better. 

Jenny Slate cover story

The co-creator of the beloved character Marcel the Shell With Shoes On has taken on many new roles of late: mother, wife, rom-com leading lady. 

PLUS: How the cover came together.

creators to watch list

These artists, activists, founders, and influencers are making their mark in 2022 and beyond.

art

Art for arts sake is wonderful. Art that tackles society's great issues? Even better. 

sustainable denim

Cliché but true: One man's trash is another man's treasure.

louisa cannell for marie claire

Creators hold more power than ever—and companies are taking stock. 

deepika padukone

The Bollywood superstar shares her ethos around beauty and how her upbringing is helping her carve out a unique niche in the wellness industry.

building a brand

Content should grab your audience and excite them—here's how to do it.

