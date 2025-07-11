Fairies have been taking over our bookshelves for some time now (ahem, A Court of Thorns and Roses ), and thanks to Netflix, they’ll soon be taking over our televisions. The streaming service reportedly shelled out a whopping seven figures (!) in a heated bidding war for the film rights to the latest fairy romantasy du jour: Callie Hart’s Quicksilver.

Though the bestselling novel about enemies-to-lovers Saeris and Kingfisher and their journey through a faerie realm initially took a while to pick up steam (“I put it out, and it didn’t do well right away,” Hart has said ), it has become a #Booktok sensation. In just two months, the title garnered over three million views on the platform, per Deadline.

Now, in addition to the forthcoming November 18th release of Brimstone, Hart's Quicksilver follow-up and the second book in what will be the three-part Fae & Alchemy series, fans are chomping at the bit to see the Quicksilver movie. When the author announced in December 2024 that her book would be adapted, her TikTok announcement quickly blew up and has since garnered over 155,000 likes. “They’ve already attached the most phenomenal producer ever,” she teased.

As we wait patiently to venture off to the Fae realm of Yvelia, we're breaking down everything we know about Netflix's upcoming Quicksilver film adaptation thus far, from the release date to casting news and more.

What is 'Quicksilver' about?

Quicksilver, the first of three books in Hart’s Fae & Alchemy series, is a romance-fantasy hybrid tale about a spirited 24-year-old woman named Saeris. She finds herself transported from her dystopian desert home to Yvelia, a fairy wonderland of ice and snow that she never dreamed existed, after an encounter with Death.

Naturally, she meets a handsome fae warrior named Kingfisher, whom she is intrigued by but also simultaneously can’t stand, culminating in a fast-paced blur of love, sex, and violence.

According to Hart, the film version of her runaway hit book will stay true to its core. "It has graphic content and violence in all kinds of different ways," she acknowledged to Swooon. "My main goal here is to make sure that the basis of the movie isn’t lost, that the book isn’t lost. I really want any adaptation to stay true to the story, for it to be dark and gritty and sexy and all of the things that readers fell in love with." Hear, hear!

Who is involved in the Netflix 'Quicksilver' adaptation?

Hart revealed to her followers that Elizabeth Cantillon—known for her work producing 2024's acclaimed Alien: Romulus, 2022’s Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson, and the upcoming adaptation of Kristin Hannah ’s The Nightingale—will be helming the project.

"Elizabeth Cantillon is a powerhouse," the author gushed in a TikTok . "She has an amazing resume, she has some incredible projects under her belt."

The British writer also announced that she will serve as an executive producer on the film. "I am going to have an active role in the project as it goes forward," she told Swooon .

What has Callie Hart said about the 'Quicksilver' Netflix adaptation?

In addition to announcing herself and Cantillon as collaborators on the film, Hart opened up to First for Women about the moment she got the news that her book had been optioned. "When my agent came to me and said, 'Hey, Netflix is knocking at the door right now.' It was incredible,” she recalled, adding, "It’s such an honor."

She also praised the company for allowing her to be such a big part of the experience. "They’re also very inclusive,” she said. "I actually have a very considerable voice in everything as executive producer, which is also amazing."

According to Hart, she and Cotillon are already getting to work."[Elizabeth] is very collaborative,” she told Swooon. “We’ve sat down and had long, in-depth conversations about where the project should go and the direction that it should take, the vibe, and the atmosphere of the movie. We’re still ironing out all of that stuff."

When will Netflix's 'Quicksilver' film be released?

With the project having just been announced in December 2024, it’s too early to say exactly when the Netflix adaptation of Quicksilver will be released.

However, since Hart has confirmed that the film is still in very early stages, it leads us to believe that it may not arrive on the streaming service before 2027.

Who has been cast in the Netflix 'Quicksilver' adaptation?

Hart confirmed that several names were "being passed around" for the Netflix Quicksilver movie in an interview with First for Women. She remained tight-lipped about which Hollywood heavyweights were being considered.

"Lots of people are postulating and thinking about who would make a good Kingfisher and who would make a good Carrion and such," she confessed. "They’ve ranged from unknown actors to up-and-coming actors to very big names. So it’s very exciting."

One name Hart did let slip was that of British star Henry Cavill, though she didn’t clarify if it was merely wishful thinking on the part of the network or if the streaming giant is actually in talks with the actor for a role. "Everyone wants Henry Cavill for everything and, of course, you can picture him in anything too, so it works," she said of the 42-year-old Superman alum.

Hart also floated the idea that her movie's leading man and lady may not be known to the public. "I think a very talented up-and-coming person is also equally as exciting," she raved, adding, "I can’t wait."

We can't either!