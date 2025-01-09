How to Help the Victims of LA's Wildfires

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires continue to blaze. Overnight, a new wildfire hit the Hollywood Hills, adding to the string of fires that have ravaged the region since Tuesday.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Palisades Fire has spread to more than 17,000 acres, and the Eaton Fire has hit more than 10,000 acres, making them the most destructive fires to ever hit Los Angeles County. Both of these fires have yet to be contained.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes, and at least five people are dead. It’s easy to feel powerless in times of crisis like this, but there are things you can do to support relief efforts on the ground. Here’s how you can help those affected by the wildfires.

Taken on January 8, 2025, two family members hug among the wreckage of their neighborhood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

Founded in 1987, the California Fire Foundationworks with local fire departments and community-based organizations to provide financial support to those impacted by the fires. Your donation directly supports victims of the wildfires. You can donate here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is working with the local government and non-profit agencies to provide emergency and long-term disaster relief. They have mobile canteens stocked with food, water, and emergency supplies. You can donate directly to their relief efforts here.

World Central Kitchen

This nonprofit founded by celebrity chef José Andrés is providing food to victims in Southern California. They have mobilized across the area with food trucks or emergency kitchens to provide nutritious meals to those in need. Donate to their efforts here.

California Community Foundation

Since 1915, the California Community Foundation has been working toward improving the quality of life of all Los Angeles residents. Their Wildfire Recovery Fund is aimed at helping marginalized communities, who tend to face the most barriers in accessing relief. You can donate to their relief fund here.

Taken from the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, January 7, an observer watches the fire from a distance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

If you specifically want to help firefighters and their families, donate to this organization, which provides funds to help them recover from injury or loss of life. They also support burn victims and their families and aid research on firefighter safety.

Mutual Aid LA Network

This organization helps people in need connect with specific resources. They have a Google Sheet with resources that is being continuously updated. To find a way to help, scroll through their “Volunteer & Donation” needs.

Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is providing diapers, hygiene products, food, and formula to families who lost everything in the fires. You can donate to their disaster relief fund here.

GoFundMe

The organization has a centralized online hub with verified fundraisers for people affected by the wildfires. You can donate to individual fundraiser accounts, or donate to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund 2025, which sends cash grants directly to people who need them.