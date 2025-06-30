The 2025 Glastonbury Festival lineup was a pop girlie's dream. Over the span of four days, Charli XCX, Raye, Gracie Abrams, and Olivia Rodrigo performed for more than 200,000 dedicated fans. On June 29, Rodrigo closed out the 2025 festival with the ultimate fashion tribute to England's pop royalty.

Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo styled the headliner in her grunge best for a two-hour performance of greatest hits from Sour and Guts. Over fishnet tights and knee-high Dr. Martens boots, Rodrigo layered a Guizio baby tee printed with lyrics by The Cure—whose lead singer, Robert Smith, would join her as a special guest later that night. But her true pièce de résistance channeled another home-grown act: the Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner, in Union Jack hot pants.

Guizio altered its $168 skirt set into micro-shorts for Rodrigo, stitching together hundreds of red, white, and blue sequins to form the British flag. These itty-bitty shorts mimicked Ginger Spice's most iconic look from 1997—six years before Rodrigo was born.

Olivia Rodrigo channeled Ginger Spice in Union Jack shorts at the Glastonbury Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's costume gave Spice Girls fans major déja vu on Sunday night. At the 1997 Brit Awards, Halliwell (also known as Ginger Spice) wore an almost-identical print as a micro-mini dress. Halliwell's performance 'fit wasn't bedazzled, but that's because the A-lister designed it herself. Alongside her sister, Natalie, the siblings sewed a Union Jack tea towel atop the original little black dress, courtesy of Gucci. One year after the Brit Awards, she auctioned off the homemade moment via Sotheby's for £41,320, making it a key piece of pop memorabilia.

Geri Halliwell (also known as Ginger Spice) wore a Union Jack mini dress at the 1997 Brit Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast-forward to 2007: When the Spice Girls got back together, the Union Jack dress also made its grand return. Roberto Cavalli designed the girl group's costumes for a worldwide reunion tour and included a revamped Union Jack dress for Halliwell. Like Rodrigo's shorts, the spaghetti-strap style was crystalized from top to bottom.

Ginger Spice wore a new Union Jack dress on the 2007 Spice Girls tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Vampire" singer clearly studied her references before taking the Glastonbury stage this weekend. All those in favor of a Rodrigo x Spice Girls collab, please say aye.

