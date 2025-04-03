Prince Harry Breaks His Silence in War of Words With Charity Chair Citing "Blatant Lies" Against Him
"What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.
Prince Harry is calling out the "blatant lies" he claims have been told against him when it comes to his beloved charity Sentebale. Last week, the Duke of Sussex, along with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, made the dramatic decision to step down from the charity they created in 2006 following allegations of misconduct within the organization. Sentebale's chairwoman Sophie Chandauka went on to clap back against the princes' statement—and go on Sky News to speak out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, citing "bullying and harassment at scale." But on Thursday, April 3, Prince Harry broke his silence on the matter, releasing a new statement that touched on the "heartbreaking" series of events.
"From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers," Prince Harry said. "What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal."
He continued that when it comes to the current drama with the charity, "No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself." The organization was created to support young people in Lesotho and Botswana suffering from HIV and AIDS—a cause Princess Diana held close to her heart—and has expanded to focus on providing assistance with everything from mental health challenges to climate change solutions.
In Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso's original statement, the co-patrons wrote, "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."
The U.K.'s Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into Sentebale, a step Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said comes as a "relief" in the ongoing battle with Chandauka. The chairwoman, who took on her position in 2023, refused to resign and filed a lawsuit against the charity after being asked to step down by its trustees.
"On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry," the Duke of Sussex said in his statement. "We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign."
The duke added, "We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve." Meanwhile, Chandauka released her own statement saying she welcomed the inquiry and hoped that it would reveal "that Sentebale and its new board of trustees are acting appropriately to demonstrate and ensure good governance and a healthy culture for Sentebale to thrive."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
The Athleisure Uniforms Celebrities Swear By
Outfits that'll take you from the gym to brunch.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
I Lost Track of Time Shopping J.Crew's Spring Sale
The retailer is offering a slew of breezy styles from button-downs to bubble dresses.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Gigi Hadid Tries the Preppiest Version of a Huge Spring Bag Trend
The bigger, the better.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Royal Family Has Seen an 11% Rise in Stalkers Over the Past 3 Years With Nearly 500 Targets Identified
"The difficult task is identifying those with the means and determination to act."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William "Hated" Princess Diana's One Tactic to Show How They Were "Equal"
Former royal butler Paul Burrell said "the boys didn’t like that and they didn’t understand."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Exclusive: How Prince Harry and Prince William Honored Princess Diana on Mother's Day
"Their mother was paramount in their life," former royal butler Paul Burrell tells 'Marie Claire.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Adorable Mother's Day "Family Tradition"
The Duchess of Sussex shared the sweet way her family celebrates the special occasion.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Was Allegedly Crushed When Prince William Received "Special Treatment" as a Child, Says Royal Butler
"Poor Harry's face across the table," Princess Diana's former butler recalled.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles's Hospitalization as Palace Didn't Want to "Cause Unnecessary Alarm"
"It looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince Harry Is So "Torn Apart" Over Resigning From His Charity
The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in honor of his mother in 2006.
By Lia Beck Published
-
New Prince Archie Photo Proves He Takes After Dad Prince Harry in Two Very Important Ways
Father and son have much more in common than their vibrant red hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published