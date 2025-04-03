Prince Harry Breaks His Silence in War of Words With Charity Chair Citing "Blatant Lies" Against Him

Prince Harry is calling out the "blatant lies" he claims have been told against him when it comes to his beloved charity Sentebale. Last week, the Duke of Sussex, along with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, made the dramatic decision to step down from the charity they created in 2006 following allegations of misconduct within the organization. Sentebale's chairwoman Sophie Chandauka went on to clap back against the princes' statement—and go on Sky News to speak out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, citing "bullying and harassment at scale." But on Thursday, April 3, Prince Harry broke his silence on the matter, releasing a new statement that touched on the "heartbreaking" series of events.

"From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers," Prince Harry said. "What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal."

He continued that when it comes to the current drama with the charity, "No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself." The organization was created to support young people in Lesotho and Botswana suffering from HIV and AIDS—a cause Princess Diana held close to her heart—and has expanded to focus on providing assistance with everything from mental health challenges to climate change solutions.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are pictured during the duke's October 2024 visit to Lesotho. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry is pictured with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka along with polo player Nacho Figueras (left) and Sentebale's former CEO Richard Miller at the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso's original statement, the co-patrons wrote, "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

The U.K.'s Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into Sentebale, a step Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said comes as a "relief" in the ongoing battle with Chandauka. The chairwoman, who took on her position in 2023, refused to resign and filed a lawsuit against the charity after being asked to step down by its trustees.

"On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry," the Duke of Sussex said in his statement. "We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign."

The duke added, "We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve." Meanwhile, Chandauka released her own statement saying she welcomed the inquiry and hoped that it would reveal "that Sentebale and its new board of trustees are acting appropriately to demonstrate and ensure good governance and a healthy culture for Sentebale to thrive."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors