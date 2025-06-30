Princess Kate's Best Wimbledon Looks Ever

Wimbledon season is here yet again, and no one does courtside style like the Princess of Wales. As the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC)—and a massive tennis fan—Princess Kate has been a fixture at the annual event since she married Prince William in 2011.

Like the rest of her wardrobe, Kate's Wimbledon fashion has shifted throughout the years. For the first four years of her marriage she relied on traditional tennis white and shorter hemlines, but her Wimbledon style has shifted to include a rainbow of colors. The tennis event also gives her the opportunity to experiment with new summer accessories, like her Victoria Beckham sunglasses or L.K. Bennett sun hat.

Ahead of the Princess of Wales's 2025 Wimbledon appearance, let's take a look back at some of her greatest fashion hits.

2016

Princess Kate is seen at the 2016 Wimbledon men's final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she's normally a fan of polka dots and florals, the then-Duchess of Cambridge showed off an unusual pattern when she arrived at the 2016 men's final in a white Alexander McQueen dress featuring everything from skulls to lipsticks in its colorful print.

Of course, Alexander McQueen has been the royal's go-to designer since Sarah Burton designed Kate's wedding dress, but she's tended to go with tailored, solid-color coat dresses versus the Brit-punk side of the brand—making her "Obsessions Talisman" dress a welcome departure from the royal norm.

Kate let her dress do the talking, wearing minimal accessories including gold statement earrings from Brora and folding Ray-Ban "Wayfarer" sunglasses—an editor-approved summer must-have.

2019

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a pale blue dress for Wimbledon 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilia Wickstead was the winning designer when Kate presented the men's singles trophy in 2019, with the royal wearing a powder blue dress for the occasion. The swirly, softly pleated skirt gave off all the princess vibes and the dress featured cap sleeves with gathered fabric at the shoulders.

She accessorized with In2Design pearl drop earrings and beige Aldo heels, wearing her hair down in her signature bouncy blow dry.

2022

The princess wore a vintage-inspired look in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandra Rich has become one of Kate's go-to labels since she first started wearing the label in 2021, and 2022 was a particularly big moment for the designer. The princess wore a number of Rich's styles throughout the year, including a navy polka-dot dress for the Wimbledon's men's singles final.

The retro-style midi featured a peplum waist and bow trim at the neck, and she kept the vintage vibes going with white cap-toed heels by the designer. Kate—who coordinated in blue with Prince George, who attended his first Wimbledon match that day—brought some extra sparkle with a sapphire and diamond pendant and matching earrings.

2024

Wimbledon marked Princess Kate's second public appearance of 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales was given a standing ovation when she entered the royal box in 2024, and for good reason. The men's singles final marked the second time she was seen in public that year due to her battle with cancer, and to celebrate her return to Wimbledon, Kate brought daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

For the happy occasion, the princess wore a purple Safiyaa midi dress featuring draped detail at the bodice and a full skirt. This was the first time she wore purple to Wimbledon, and it's an especially meaningful one for the AELTC, as purple and green are its official colors.

Kate accessorized with a new pair of gold By Pariah hoop earrings, Victoria Beckham sunglasses, nude Camilla Elphick slingbacks and some of her favorite bangles by British brand Halcyon Days.