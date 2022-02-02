Michael Schur Shares His Favorite Reads in 'Shelf Portrait'
The 'The Good Place' creator shares which book inspired one of his most iconic TV characters.
Michael Schur might best be known as the brilliant comedic mind behind beloved shows like Parks & Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place, but he's also a voracious reader.
In honor of his own new book, How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, available now, the television producer gave us a peek at his stacked bookshelves in Marie Claire's "Shelf Portrait." Schur considers Toni Morrison's Beloved and David Foster Wallace's Infinite Jest (of which he owns several copies, including one that's autographed personally for him) among his most recommended reads.
But while you could snag those titles at most bookstores, his first-edition finds of philosophy books like The Subjection of Women (published in 1869) and The Mayor of Casterbridge (published in 1886) are proof Schur is a bonafide book collector. (Fun fact: the latter of the two books was the inspiration behind Ben Wyatt, the Parks and Recreation character played by Adam Scott.)
Watch Schur's bookshelf tour and then order his book, which he explains is a practical—but still funny!—guide to "using philosophy and ethics to be a better person." Not to mention, Schur is donating 100 percent of proceeds from book sales to charity—what else would you expect from TV's leading authority on morality?
As Marie Claire’s senior news and culture editor, Neha oversees all things entertainment, pop culture, and current events from TV shows and movies we can’t stop bingeing to celebrities we can’t stop 'shipping. She loves a hot-take, has an extensive knowledge of award shows, and knows the astrological signs of everyone in the royal family and the 'Friends' cast. Before joining Marie Claire, she held positions at Glamour, Brides, Condé Nast, and Mashable, and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
-
Brightening Serums for a Lit-From-Within Glow
Shine on.
By Taylore Glynn
-
'Euphoria' Season 2 Is Finally Here
New episodes will drop weekly until the end of February.
By Neha Prakash
-
When Are We Getting a New Season of 'The Witcher'?
The third season of Netflix's fantasy epic is already underway.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
'Euphoria' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
New episodes will drop weekly until the end of February.
By Neha Prakash
-
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
The viscount and his new love interest will hit your queue in March.
By Andrea Park
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
Feeling Nostalgic About Life and Friendship? Read 'Fiona and Jane'
Our January book club pick had women thinking about their besties.
By Marie Claire
-
Join #ReadWithMC: Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club
Never feel guilty about skipping book club again.
By The Editors
-
'What the Fireflies Knew' Is Our February Book Club Pick
Get a sneak preview of Harris's debut novel, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Marie Claire
-
12 New 2022 Memoirs to Add to Your TBR Pile
From Kendra James's 'Admissions' to Viola Davis's 'Finding Me.'
By Rachel Epstein
-
Rachel Lindsay Shares Her Favorite Reads in 'Shelf Portrait'
From 'Caste' to 'The Hunting Wives,' the former Bachelorette has an extensive personal library.
By Marie Claire