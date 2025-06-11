When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Andrea Bartz, the New York Times bestselling author of We Were Never Here and brand-new thriller The Last Ferry Out, plus the Substack Get It Write, shares her favorite queer thrillers.

Uh, happy Pride? ( Ilana Wexler air-quotes around “happy,” of course.) As a bisexual writer, I hope I’m not alone in feeling bummed about the rollback of LGBTQ+ rights. Earlier this year, I watched in dismay as many major brands dropped their Pride support , while queer creators saw their books banned for having LGBTQ+ representation (hi, Station Eleven).

You see where this is going, right? The way to support the community this month is not by buying rainbow caps from Uniqlo but rather directly buying the products of queer creators. Many Americans are just waking up to the power of the purse, thanks to organized efforts like the economic blackout. Where you do put dollars is important AF too—if you buy one of my books, you’re not just helping me; you’re also telling my publisher you want them to keep publishing books by LGBTQ+ authors. Consumers have so much power, and Pride month is a perfect time to wield it!

If your summer plans include hoovering up suspense novels by the pool, you’re in luck, because I’ve rounded up 10 queer thrillers just begging to be tossed into your beach bag. Each one gives fresh meaning to the word “slay.”