'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Dishes on Upcoming Britney Spears Biopic

A Britney Spears biopic is incoming, and we now have further details about the exciting movie.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu will be taking the reins of the film, and has just explained that the popstar "has a story that deserves to be told properly," which is a large part of why he took on the project.

"I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years," Chu told The Hollywood Reporter this week.

"I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to. She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late '90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly. There’s a lot about us in it."

He added, "We haven’t written the script yet, we haven’t hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore."

As Marie Claire reported over the summer, the film will be based on Spears' memoir The Woman in Me, which was published in October 2023.

Spears herself is working on the project alongside Chu and Marc Platt, as she shared on X this past August.

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥August 1, 2024

The Woman in Me traces Spears' life from her childhood in Louisiana all the way to her marriage to ex Sam Asghari, by way of her rise to popstardom, her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline, her motherhood journey, and her 13-year conservatorship.

Given there's no script yet, it's unclear whether the film will also touch on Spears' separation from Asghari and other more recent events in her life.

While we wait, Chu's Wicked is out Nov. 22, so go see that!