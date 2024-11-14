'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Dishes on Upcoming Britney Spears Biopic
This is so exciting.
A Britney Spears biopic is incoming, and we now have further details about the exciting movie.
Wicked director Jon M. Chu will be taking the reins of the film, and has just explained that the popstar "has a story that deserves to be told properly," which is a large part of why he took on the project.
"I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years," Chu told The Hollywood Reporter this week.
"I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to. She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late '90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly. There’s a lot about us in it."
He added, "We haven’t written the script yet, we haven’t hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore."
As Marie Claire reported over the summer, the film will be based on Spears' memoir The Woman in Me, which was published in October 2023.
Spears herself is working on the project alongside Chu and Marc Platt, as she shared on X this past August.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥August 1, 2024
The Woman in Me traces Spears' life from her childhood in Louisiana all the way to her marriage to ex Sam Asghari, by way of her rise to popstardom, her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline, her motherhood journey, and her 13-year conservatorship.
Given there's no script yet, it's unclear whether the film will also touch on Spears' separation from Asghari and other more recent events in her life.
While we wait, Chu's Wicked is out Nov. 22, so go see that!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Alexa Chung Is Designing Everyday Armor—Again
Her second Madewell collaboration just dropped.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Megan Fox' Pregnancy Is Bringing Her and Machine Gun Kelly "Closer," Source Claims
They're really happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Says She's "Basically Raising 4 Kids by Myself" After Kanye West Divorce
It's not been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
A Britney Spears Biopic Is in the Works, Based on Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me'
The superstar herself teased the news today.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The 30 Celebrity Memoirs That Are Actually Worth Reading
Britney Spears, Demi Moore, Jessica Simpson, and more drop some serious bombshells in these pages.
By Andrea Park Published
-
Britney Spears Addressed Her Divorce in a Vulnerable Instagram Post
"You're supposed to be loved conditionally...not under conditions," Spears wrote.
By Marie Claire Published
-
The 2021 Documentaries That Deserve a Spot on Your Watchlist
For when you're looking to be inspired, amazed, or a little creeped out.
By Andrea Park Published
-
'Framing Britney Spears' Filmmakers on Retelling Britney's Story From a "Female Perspective"
Samantha Stark and Liz Day break down why having an all-female film crew was key.
By Julianne McShane Published
-
Who Is Martin Henderson From 'Virgin River'?
He was also in The Ring—and Britney Spears' Toxic video.
By Andrea Park Published
-
Jamie Lynn Spears thought Miley Cyrus Was Actually Britney Spears in This "Oops!...I Did It Again" Homage
Miley Cyrus released her "Mother's Daughter" video this week and in it, she looks just like Britney Spears in the Oops!...I Did It Again video.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Britney Spears Just Celebrated Her 36th Birthday, and Celebs Sent the Cutest Messages
Madonna's special version of "Toxic" is incredible.
By Amy Mackelden Published