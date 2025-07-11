Sophie Turner Proves Her Adidas Sambas Can Outlive Any Other Sneaker Trend

You won't catch her in any other style.

Sophie Turner wore green Adidas Sambas sneakers with a groutfit in Notting Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meguire Hennes's avatar
By
published
in News

My digital footprint speaks for itself: I'm clearly pro-chunky sneakers. (See my deep-dive into Dakota Johnson's trademark trainers for proof.) No matter how many articles I write, however, the slim sneaker community stands firm in its Adidas Sambas stance, with Sophie Turner as the supreme Sneakerhead-in-Chief.

The Game of Thrones alum's closet boasts four low-profile Sambas (that we know of), which she started collecting in 2022. She owns the black, white, and green versions, but the latter color gets the most bang for her buck. On July 9, the Northampton native was spotted in London's Notting Hill with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson. Turner avoided the limelight in cozy loungewear, most notably, her all-time favorite green sneakers.

Turner chose the original all-leather silhouette, which evolved from a style debuting in 1950 Germany into the official Adidas Samba introduced in 1972. Her quintessential Sambas featured reinforced T-toes and serrated triple stripes on each sidewall (an Adidas calling card). The rubber gum soles upped the nostalgia supplied by the already-retro uppers.

Sophie Turner wore leather green Adidas Sambas with an off-duty groutfit in Notting Hill

A Sambas-clad Sophie Turner explored Notting Hill hand-in-hand with her boyfriend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

adidas, Samba Og "collegiate Green" Sneakers | M 5.5/w 6.5
adidas
Samba Og "Collegiate Green" Sneakers

The color started and ended with Turner's Sambas—she paired them with a two-tone groutfit. Even though the forecast showed a high of 89° Fahrenheit, the 29-year-old went with a heather gray long-sleeve. Its cropped hem offered a little reprieve from the London heat. Then, she slipped on low-waisted sweatpants in a slightly darker shade of gray. A micro-mini shoulder bag in ivory completed her off-duty outfit.

aritzia, HomeStretch™ Rib Crew Waist Longsleeve
Aritzia
HomeStretch Rib Crew Waist Longsleeve

Baggy Sweatpants
Hollister
Baggy Sweatpants

Cashin Carry Crescent Bag
COACH
Cashin Carry Crescent Bag

Wayfarer Reverse
Ray-Ban
Wayfarer Reverse

Turner's loyalties lie with Adidas, but on June 3, she teased the end of an era. At a SXSW London event, Turner swapped her signature Sambas for fellow Londoner Dua Lipa's favorite shoes: Puma Speedcats. The Puma newbie had never publicly worn the '90s racing-inspired sneakers before, but she looked quite comfortable in them alongside Khaite jeans. However, a month later, she came strolling back to her tried-and-trues, courtesy of Adidas.

Sophie Turner wore black Puma Speedcat sneakers at SXSW London

At SXSW London, Sophie shocked fans in black Puma Speedcat sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black Speedcat Og Sneakers
PUMA
Black Speedcat Og Sneakers

If her latest looks signal anything, it's that Turner is experimenting with new sneakers (without deterring too far from skinny silhouettes). Perhaps she'll finally get my (not-so) subtle hint and give dad-ish New Balance sneakers a go.

Shop Adidas Sambas Inspired by Sophie Turner

Samba Og "core Green/core White/gum" Sneakers | 4.5
adidas
Samba Og Sneakers

Samba Og "collegiate Green" Sneakers | M 5.5/w 6.5
adidas
Samba Og "collegiate Green" Sneakers

Green Samba Originals Sneakers
adidas
Green Samba Originals Sneakers

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba Og Shoes

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba Og Shoes

Samba Adv Shoes
adidas
Samba Adv Shoes

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba Og Shoes

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba OG Shoes

TOPICS
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.