Whether you're a K-pop stan or just love some great animated action, everyone's loving KPop Demon Hunters. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation film brings Korean mythology to a modern-day setting, in a world where generations of Hunters have protected the mortal plane from the demon king Gwi-ma. Hunters and K-pop stars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey use their voices and the love of their fans to strengthen the barrier between Earth and the underworld, but when a demon boy band threatens to steal their fans, the trio become locked in a fan battle to save the world.

Since its premiere on June 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has reached Netflix's Top 10 list in all 93 countries where the streamer is supported, according to Variety. HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys have received co-signs from TWICE and BTS, begun charting on the Billboard charts, and even gained attention from the Academy. And naturally, millions of fans worldwide are begging for a continuation of the hilarious and heartfelt story. Below, we're keeping track of any news of whether KPop Demon Hunters will return.

HUNTR/X members Zoey, Rumi, and Mira. (Image credit: Netflix)

Has 'KPop Demon Hunters 2' been announced?

As of July 2, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have not revealed whether KPop Demon Hunters will return for a sequel. However, it's hard to imagine that a continuation won't happen in some form, be it a sequel, prequel, or even a TV series.

In addition to KPDH's sky-high viewing numbers and word-of-mouth popularity, Netflix has contributed to the show's buzz, with plenty of social media posts to an ever-growing selection of merch. We'll likely just have to wait a few weeks for news of the franchise's future.

Saja Boys members Mystery, Abby, Jinu, Baby, and Romance. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, director Maggie Kang has made it clear that she's interested in another new installment, and that the creative team already has thoughts on what could come next. When asked by Screenrant if she and Appelhans were thinking of sequel ideas, Kang answered, "Always."

"There are always side stories, and there are things we've thought of while making this one. There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore," she told the outlet.

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in their off-duty looks. (Image credit: Netflix)

When would 'KPop Demon Hunters 2' come out?

It's impossible to say at this point when a KPop Demon Hunters sequel could come out, especially without an official announcement.

We can make a guess based on the original film's debut. Kang has said that she first began pitching KPDH seven years ago, and Variety first reported on its development in March 2021. Executive music producer Ian Eisendrath began working on the film in 2022. Depending on that timeline, more KPop Demon Hunters could arrive on our screens by 2028 (though fingers-crossed it could be fast-tracked).

Zoey, Rumi, and Mira prepare to fight demons. (Image credit: Netflix)

What would 'KPop Demon Hunters 2' be about?

As fans have pointed out, the ending of KPop Demon Hunters leaves plenty of unanswered questions. The animated action-musical ends with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey defeating Gwi-ma and creating a new Honmoon, with all demons expelled from Seoul. Though the new barrier appears strong, it notably wasn't golden, the color that signaled that HUNTR/X had banished demons from the world once and for all. This itself leaves room for a possible sequel, if another demon breaks through and threatens the world.

Unfortunately for Saja Boys fans, there's little chance that the boy group would make a comeback. In the final fight, Mira and Zoey killed Abby and Mystery (and presumably Romance and Baby offscreen), while Jinu sacrificed himself and gave his soul to Rumi. Still, many fans have theorized that Jinu's spirit lives within Rumi's new sword, which would give the sequel a chance to bring him back and continue his romance with Rumi. (For what it's worth, Kang has been tight-lipped about Jinu's fate.)

Jinu in demon mode. (Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to the return of Jinu, plenty of fan theories have been dedicated to the characters's backstories, especially the love story between Rumi's Hunter mother and demon father. Speaking to Variety, director Maggie Kang revealed that she is interested in exploring their origins in a possible sequel, and not only Rumi's.

"We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes," she told the outlet. "This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories."