The first time you ask me for my senior fashion editor-approved summer staples, I'll recite the pieces all over my For You page: The Row's Barn Tote, Chloé jelly sandals, a celebrity-tested white tank top. Ask me again, and I'll be more honest: My true New York City heat wave holy grail is a $9 portable fan.

A portable fan became my anywhere-and-everywhere plus-one in roughly 2022. That year, it felt like sweltering summer temperatures crept into September, melting me into a puddle when I'd run between shows and appointments around the city during fashion week. I never regretted making room for a fan in my purse: They're lightweight but hard-working, and they usually cost less than $20. (Even when it's not Amazon Prime Day.)

I'm hardly the only professional fashion person who considers a battery-powered or rechargable fan a must-have to rival their Tabi flats. Everywhere I turn during show season, street style regulars are also cooling themselves down with handheld portable fans or swapping their necklaces for neck fans.

Portable fans have been a fixture at fashion week for the past several seasons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a portable fan-carrying veteran, I suggest shopping one sooner rather than later, not only because my fellow fashion people are also—forgive me—fans. It has nothing to do with being trendy and everything to do with being prepared. Summer 2025 is already sweltering, with above-average temperatures according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center. With the exception of Florida and the Pacific Northwest, most regions of the contiguous US states are expected to have hotter-than-average forecasts through the end of the season.

Keeping a portable fan on rotation is a shortcut to staying cool wherever and however you're spending summer. (And on that note: I also always, always carry a mini tube of sunscreen with me. My favorite is Khiel's.) So ahead, pick your favorite of the editor-vetted portable fans before the next time you break a sweat.

