A Britney Spears Biopic Is in the Works, Based on Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me'

Britney Spears's life story has already fascinated millions, but it's about to be told in an exciting new way. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Thursday that Universal Pictures is developing a biopic based on the superstar's acclaimed memoir The Woman in Me, with the movie studio landing the rights 10 months after the book's release.

Per THR, Wicked director Jon M. Chu is set to direct the soon-to-be blockbuster, with Marc Platt—whose credits include Wicked, La La Land, and being Ben Platt's father—set to produce.

Best of all, the film is 100 percent Spears-approved. She even teased the project on X/Twitter on August 1, less than an hour before the official report.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt," she wrote. "He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

Britney Spears has shared her excitement for the upcoming biopic on social media.

The Woman in Me hit bookshelves on October 24, 2023, and became an instant bestseller with 2.5 million copies sold in the U.S., per THR. The celebrity memoir included several revelations from the pop star's personal life, including untold stories from her relationship with Justin Timberlake and her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. The audiobook, read by actress Michelle Williams, became the fastest-selling in Simon & Schuster's history, and it was Spotify’s top audiobook of 2023.

Whether Spears appears on camera or remains behind the scenes, the upcoming biopic will be her first feature-length project since 2002, when she made a brief cameo in Austin Powers in Goldmember and stared in the friendship drama Crossroads (which hit streaming for the first time earlier this year).