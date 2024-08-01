A Britney Spears Biopic Is in the Works, Based on Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me'
The superstar herself teased the news today.
Britney Spears's life story has already fascinated millions, but it's about to be told in an exciting new way. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Thursday that Universal Pictures is developing a biopic based on the superstar's acclaimed memoir The Woman in Me, with the movie studio landing the rights 10 months after the book's release.
Per THR, Wicked director Jon M. Chu is set to direct the soon-to-be blockbuster, with Marc Platt—whose credits include Wicked, La La Land, and being Ben Platt's father—set to produce.
Best of all, the film is 100 percent Spears-approved. She even teased the project on X/Twitter on August 1, less than an hour before the official report.
"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt," she wrote. "He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."
The Woman in Me hit bookshelves on October 24, 2023, and became an instant bestseller with 2.5 million copies sold in the U.S., per THR. The celebrity memoir included several revelations from the pop star's personal life, including untold stories from her relationship with Justin Timberlake and her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. The audiobook, read by actress Michelle Williams, became the fastest-selling in Simon & Schuster's history, and it was Spotify’s top audiobook of 2023.
Whether Spears appears on camera or remains behind the scenes, the upcoming biopic will be her first feature-length project since 2002, when she made a brief cameo in Austin Powers in Goldmember and stared in the friendship drama Crossroads (which hit streaming for the first time earlier this year).
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
