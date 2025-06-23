Netflix's latest movie KPop Demon Hunters is an absolute must-watch for anyone who believes that music can keep demons at bay—literally. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the hilarious and heartfelt animated film blends ancient Korean mythology and modern-day K-pop, as it follows HUNTR/X, a kick-ass girl group who protects the world from soul-sucking demons through their gorgeous voices and the love of their fans. When the demon king Gwi-ma sends a demon boy band to lure the fans into the underworld, singers Rumi, Mira, and Zoey have to fight to close the barrier between the human world and the demon world once and for all.

To fill up the world of KPop Demon Hunters, Kang and Appelhans recruited an all-star cast of actors from across the U.S. and South Korea, as well as several talented musicians to provide the singing voices for this K-pop fueled fantasy epic. Below, read on to learn more about the speaking and singing voices for the beloved characters of KPop Demon Hunters.

Arden Cho as Rumi (with vocals by EJAE)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rumi, the leader and main vocalist of HUNTR/X, is the latest in a lineage of heroes who use music to defend the mortal world from demons. Her mother was also a Hunter, but she died when Rumi was a baby. Rumi's sole mission in life is protecting her fans, but she's also hiding a massive secret.

Arden Cho, 39, grew up in Texas and started her career as a model, singer, and actress. She first rose to fame as Kira on MTV's Teen Wolf, and also appeared on the shows Pretty Little Liars, Castle, and Chicago Med. In 2022, she starred on Netflix's short-lived legal drama Partner Track, before going on to play bounty hunter June on the streamer's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender.

For musical sequences, Rumi is voiced by EJAE, a Korean-American vocal producer and arranger who also wrote several of the film's songs. In addition to the film, EJAE has written for several of Korea's top groups, including Aespa, TWICE, Red Velvet, NMIXX, and KARD.

May Hong as Mira (with vocals by Audrey Nuna)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mira (above, left), the visual and lead dancer of HUNTR/X, is a style icon and the rebellious "black sheep" of her wealthy family. Though she comes across as cold, she deeply cares about her friends and fans.

May Hong is a model, actress, and visual artist who was born in South Korea and moved to the U.S. at the age of 6. She has walked in New York Fashion Week and worked with brands including Adidas, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Telfar, and Eckhaus Latta. Her acting credits include Broad City, High Maintenance, Tales of the City, Hacks, and Fantasmas.

Audrey Nuna, 26, provides Mira's singing voice. The singer-songwriter is best known for her critically acclaimed albums a liquid breakfast and TRENCH.

Ji-young Yoo as Zoey (with vocals by Rei Ami)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zoey (above, right) is HUNTR/X's American-born rapper, lyricist, and maknae (a.k.a. youngest). Though she felt like an outsider growing up outside of L.A., she has found her place in her tight-knit group of friends.

Ji-young Yoo, 25, was born in Denver, Colorado, and attended the University of Southern California in L.A. before pausing school to film the Prime Video miniseries Expats alongside Nicole Kidman. The Gotham Awards nominee has also appeared in the films Moxie, Smoking Tigers, Freaky Tales, and Until Dawn. She also provided the English dub for Eun-yu in the first season of the thriller K-drama Sweet Home.

Rei Ami, 30, is a Seoul-born singer-songwriter who provides Zoey's singing and rap vocals. The genre-blending artist is best known for her debut mixtape FOIL, as well as appearing in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 in 2020.

Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu (with vocals by Andrew Choi)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jinu is the leader and mastermind behind The Saja Boys, a demon boy band aimed at stealing HUNTR/X's fans to destroy the barrier between worlds. Jinu was once a human living in Joseon-era Korea, before he sold his soul to Gwi-ma in exchange for money and fame.

Ahn Hyo-seop, 30, is a Korean Canadian actor and singer making his voice-acting debut in KPop Demon Hunters. He made his K-drama debut in 2015 and went on to star in shows including Still 17, Abyss, Dr. Romantic, Lovers of the Red Sky, and A Time Called You. He's best known for playing Kang Tae-moo in the 2022 Netflix K-drama Business Proposal.

Meanwhile, Andrew Choi, 44, is the singing voice of Jinu. The singer and composer began his career by placing third in the Korean reality show K-pop Star Season 2 in 2013. He has since composed songs for idol groups and soloists including Day6, NCT 127, Monsta X, and Taemin.

Joel Kim Booster as Romance Saja (with vocals by samUIL Lee)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Saja Boys member Romance (above, far right), who's best identified by his heart-shaped pink hair, is voiced by Joel Kim Booster, 37. The actor, writer, and comedian has appeared in shows including The Other Two, Shrill, Big Mouth, Search Party, Loot, and Industry. In 2022, he wrote, executive-produced, and starred in Fire Island, a gay rom-com adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Songwriter samUIL Lee, who provides Romance's singing voice, has worked with K-pop artists including Seventeen, RIIZE, Peniel of BTOB, and NCT Dream.

Alan Lee as Mystery Saja (with vocals by Kevin Woo)

Mystery Saja (above, far left), whose silver hair obscures his face throughout the movie, is played by Alan Lee. The California-born voice actor has worked on dozens of live-action and animated shows and movies, including Past Lives, Solo Leveling, The First Slam Dunk, One Piece, One Punch Man, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Providing vocals for Mystery is K-pop singer Kevin Woo, 33. The California-born singer, actor, and TV personality was a member of the boy group U-KISS from 2008 to 2017, and debuted as a soloist in 2018. In 2022, he made his Broadway debut in the musical KPOP, and he also starred in the 2024 short film Seoul Switch.

Sungwon Cho as Abby/Abs Saja (with vocals by Neckwav)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Abby (above, center right), the Saja Boys' most muscular member, is voiced by Sungwon Cho, a YouTuber who began his professional voice-acting career after a viral video in 2012. His credits include dozens of video games and animated shows like Craig of the Creek, One Piece, Aggretsuko, Record of Ragnarok, Solo Leveling, and Sakomoto Days. He made his live-action acting debut as Ritchie Cheung in the 2023 movie BlackBerry.

neckwav is a vocalist and producer based in Seoul.

Danny Chung as Baby Saja

Baby (above, center left), Saja Boys' rapper and maknae, is voiced by Danny Chung, a Korean American rapper, songwriter, and A&R under THEBLACKLABEL. He has written extensively for BLACKPINK as well as other K-pop singers including CL and Somi.

Ken Jeong as Bobby

(Image credit: Netflix)

HUNTR/X's doting, loyal manager Bobby has no idea about their demon-fighting double life, but he'll move mountains to help the girls stay at the top of the charts. Bobby is voiced by Ken Jeong, 55, a former doctor turned actor and comedian who's best-known for his scene-stealing roles in The Hangover franchise and Community. In addition to being a frequent guest star in comedy movies and TV shows, Jeong has been a judge on The Masked Singer since 2018.

Yunjin Kim as Celine (with vocals by Lea Salonga)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Celine is Rumi, Mira, and Zoey's mentor in both music and demon-hunting, as the elder is a former Hunter and member of the K-pop group Sunlight Sisters. Celine is also Rumi's adoptive mother, who raised Rumi after her mother died and formed HUNTR/X around her.

Yunjin Kim, 51, is best-known for starring in all six seasons of Lost alongside Daniel Dae Kim. She also appeared in several hit Korean movies, including 1999's Shiri, 2002's Ardor, 2007's Seven Days, 2014's Ode to My Father, 2022's Confession, and 2024's Dog Days. Most recently, she starred as Yuri's mother Jina in the Netflix rom-com series XO, Kitty.

Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-ma

(Image credit: Netflix)

The demon king Gwi-ma, a manipulative devil who uses people's deepest weaknesses against them, is voiced by none other than Squid Game villain Lee Byung-hun, 54. Lee is one of South Korea's most successful and well-known actors. Some of his best-known films include Joint Security Area; The Good, the Bad, the Weird; I Saw the Devil; Masquerade; Inside Men; and Concrete Utopia.

Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lost and Hawaii Five-O alum Daniel Dae Kim, 56, makes a brief appearance as the sketchy Healer Han. Most recently, the longtime actor appeared in the comedy movies Always Be My Maybe and Joy Ride, and he played Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix's Avatar: the Last Airbender. Earlier this year, he received his first Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of Yellow Face.